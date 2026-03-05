A Career Criminal Was Arrested in NYC for Setting a Man on Fire. Guess How Many Times He's Been Arrested.

Democrats have made it very clear that they are firmly on the side of criminals, both native-born and illegal aliens. We've had countless stories about career criminals being arrested dozens of times only to be cut loose into our communities, where they go on to rob, assault, rape, or murder innocent people.

This happened again, this time in New York. Damon Johnson has dozens of prior arrests, with news reports varying from 88 priors to as many as 141 arrests.

He was just apprehended for setting a homeless man on fire in Penn Station.

Meet Damon Johnson, a career criminal with 131 prior arrests, who just lit a man on fire in NYC. pic.twitter.com/lvMAVcQ4G5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2026

Here's more:

Damon Johnson, 47, of Brooklyn – who has 88 prior arrests – was picked up Tuesday morning and charged with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment in connection to the late Monday attack on the 37-year-old victim inside the hub’s Amtrak Rotunda on 31st Street near Seventh Avenue, police said. Lyla Najjar, 33, of Queens, was nabbed Wednesday morning and faces an assault charge in connection to the callous crime, cops said. Johnson was caught on video crouching beside the victim and leaning over him for “some time” before getting up and strolling away, said Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Cal Mullan during the suspect’s arraignment Wednesday night. “Moments later, the victim begins wailing … and scrambling to his feet with his jacket on fire,” the prosecutor said. “The fire was put out by bystanders and responding police officers.” The victim was rushed to Weill Cornell Medical Center’s ICU with multiple burns that were non-life-threatening, cops and prosecutors said. When Johnson was captured the morning after the attack, he was wearing the same jacket seen on video and had two lighters on him, Mullan said. Johnson was last arrested in August for criminal possession of a controlled substance in Brooklyn, police said.

Is there any crime for which Democrats will put actually someone in prison for an extended period of time? Aside from peacefully walking around the Capitol or D.C. on January 6, that is.

In November, a career criminal with almost 50 prior arrests set a woman on fire on Chicago's Blue Line.

Damon Johnson just set someone on fire in NY while on parole. 131 prior arrests. pic.twitter.com/sIeRukFR00 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 5, 2026

Johnson was on parole because clearly that's an effective deterrent.

This madness must stop — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2026

Yes. It has to stop.

These crimes are absolutely preventable by putting guys like Johnson behind bars for a long, long time.

"oh no, this is awful! How could this have happened?? 131 times?!? I didn't vote for this!!!" pic.twitter.com/HiX6NEswD8 — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) March 5, 2026

If you voted for Democrats, you voted for this.

Something like 70 to 75 percent of Americans are never arrested in their lives. Another 20 to 25 percent are arrested once, usually for something minor. Almost all of the arrests, especially for violent crimes, are coming from about 5 percent of the population. If all of these… https://t.co/tebHTdotPQ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 5, 2026

Walsh wrote, "If all of these people were just thrown in a cage forever and forgotten about, the rest of us could live in peace. That's a fact. You could essentially solve the crime problem, almost completely, by arresting the tiny minority of the population that commits basically all of it. Instead we let them roam the streets, continually release them back into the public, and watch helplessly as they kill, rape, and destroy, even though nobody on Earth can explain why this system makes sense, or is fair, or moral, or just."

It's that simple. And yet Democrats refuse to do it because they love the chaos.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

