It Looks Like an Iranian Drones Hit Azerbaijan

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 05, 2026 8:00 AM
It Looks Like an Iranian Drones Hit Azerbaijan
AP Photo

As Operation Epic Fury enters its sixth day, Iran's military capabilities have been greatly diminished, but that doesn't mean the Islamic regime is ready to surrender. Instead, they've launched missiles and drones at other Middle Eastern nations, including Qatar. Now it looks like an Iranian drone has hit Nakhchivan, Azerbijan

Here's more from The New York Times:

Two Iranian drones fell into Azerbaijan on Thursday, and more Iranian strikes were reported in Israel and Iraq, the latest signs of a broadening regional conflict that began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran last week.

Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said that the two drones had landed in Nakhchivan, an Azerbaijani exclave on Iran’s northern border, injuring two civilians. Iran’s armed forces denied firing drones at Azerbaijan and blamed the action on Israel.

Azerbaijan's foreign ministry now says it has the "right to take appropriate retaliatory measures" against Iran.

Related:

IRAN QATAR UNITED ARAB EMIRATES OPERATION EPIC FURY

Iran's army denies launching the drone attack.

No one believes Iran, of course, as they've struck not only Qatar, but Cyprus and the UAE as well.

