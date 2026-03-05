It Looks Like an Iranian Drones Hit Azerbaijan

As Operation Epic Fury enters its sixth day, Iran's military capabilities have been greatly diminished, but that doesn't mean the Islamic regime is ready to surrender. Instead, they've launched missiles and drones at other Middle Eastern nations, including Qatar. Now it looks like an Iranian drone has hit Nakhchivan, Azerbijan

WATCH: Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone visible on Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan attack. https://t.co/cr1uNsnBMV pic.twitter.com/akwg60zriH — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 5, 2026

Here's more from The New York Times:

Two Iranian drones fell into Azerbaijan on Thursday, and more Iranian strikes were reported in Israel and Iraq, the latest signs of a broadening regional conflict that began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran last week. Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said that the two drones had landed in Nakhchivan, an Azerbaijani exclave on Iran’s northern border, injuring two civilians. Iran’s armed forces denied firing drones at Azerbaijan and blamed the action on Israel.

Azerbaijan's foreign ministry now says it has the "right to take appropriate retaliatory measures" against Iran.

Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said Iranian drones hit an airport terminal and a school building on Thursday, warning that it reserved "the right to take appropriate retaliatory measures" against its southern neighbor. https://t.co/YantCYboue pic.twitter.com/mJBZgh3b6G — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 5, 2026

Iran's army denies launching the drone attack.

BREAKING: Iran army denies launching drone attack on Azerbaijan — AFP — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 5, 2026

No one believes Iran, of course, as they've struck not only Qatar, but Cyprus and the UAE as well.

