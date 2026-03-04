VIP
Iran Is Merely a Chess Piece in a Much Bigger Game
Tipsheet

U.S. and Ecuador Launch Joint Strikes on Narco-Terrorists in Ecuador

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 04, 2026 8:00 AM
U.S. and Ecuador Launch Joint Strikes on Narco-Terrorists in Ecuador
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Los Angeles Field Division via AP

While our brave men and women are obliterating the Iranian regime, overnight, the U.S. Southern Command announced that the U.S. and Ecuadorian governments have launched joint military strikes against designated terrorist organizations in the South American nation.

Here's more:

The United States and Ecuador carried out a joint military operation against “designated terrorist organizations in Ecuador,” though the U.S. role was limited to advising Ecuadorian troops, and they did not participate in the actual ground operation, a source familiar with the operation told ABC News.

The joint operation was announced by the U.S. Southern Command on Tuesday.

"The operations are a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism," U.S. Southern Command wrote in a post on X.

This marks the first time that the U.S. military has worked in a land operation as part of the Trump administration’s fight against Latin American drug cartels.

Until now, the U.S. military had only carried out airstrikes targeting drug smuggling boats in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean.

President Trump has also made targeting cartels a priority for his administration, designating them terrorist organizations. The U.S. has carried out multiple kinetic strikes on suspected drug-running boats in the Caribbean and Pacific over the last year, destroying the boats and killing dozens of suspected drug traffickers.

 U.S. Southern Command said the strikes will "combat the scourge of narco-terrorism."

Related:

CARTELS MILITARY TERRORISM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
"Together, we are taking decisive action to confront narco-terrorists who have long inflicted terror, violence, and corruption on citizens throughout the hemisphere," U.S. Southern Command posted on X. "'We commend the men and women of the Ecuadorian armed forces for their unwavering commitment to this fight, demonstrating courage and resolve through continued actions against narco-terrorists in their country.' - #SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan."

Yes, they should. America no longer lets the bad guys rule the roost.

According to The Guardian, 70 percent of the drugs produced in Colombia and Peru (the world's largest cocaine producers) are shipped through Ecuador. This drug trade has sparked a bloody war in Ecuador, turning it into one of South America's most dangerous nations in the span of a few short years. Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa said the U.S. was among "regional allies" taking part in the strikes against the cartels, which use Ecuador's ports to ship drugs internationally.

