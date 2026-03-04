U.S. and Ecuador Launch Joint Strikes on Narco-Terrorists in Ecuador

While our brave men and women are obliterating the Iranian regime, overnight, the U.S. Southern Command announced that the U.S. and Ecuadorian governments have launched joint military strikes against designated terrorist organizations in the South American nation.

Here's more:

The United States and Ecuador carried out a joint military operation against “designated terrorist organizations in Ecuador,” though the U.S. role was limited to advising Ecuadorian troops, and they did not participate in the actual ground operation, a source familiar with the operation told ABC News.

The joint operation was announced by the U.S. Southern Command on Tuesday.

"The operations are a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism," U.S. Southern Command wrote in a post on X.