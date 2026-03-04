Iranian Journalist Masih Alinejad Just Destroyed Zohran Mamdani's Duplicity on Iran

If you don't know the name Masih Alinejad, you should. She's an Iranian activist and journalist, and part of the diaspora living in New York City because the Iranian government wants her dead.

On February 28, Alinejad celebrated the death of the Ayatollah Khamenei.

This is the moment when @CBSNews anchor told me the news about the elimination of @khamenei_ir. This is what it looks like when a survivor hears that her oppressor is gone.

And you Zohran Mamdani keep quiet and listen to Iranians.



— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 28, 2026

"I'm being bombarded by different emotions," Alinejad said of the strikes. "This is the moment that Iranians, my people, are experiencing different feelings: pain, and at the same time hope. Concern, and at the same time hope."

"The people of Iran have been waiting for this moment for 47 years," she continued. "Now when I talk to Iranians, for one second they scream out of joy when they hear that their killers finally being the target of the U.S. government, and they see justice."

Alinejad said the strikes have to spell the end of the regime, including the political leaders, and called the regime "cancer." She was also targeted by the regime for death. "I am just being the voice of millions of voiceless people in Iran," she said.

When she learned that the Ayatollah Khamenei was dead, she was thrilled. "If he's really dead, this is a day of celebration. I call every Iranian, every American if Ali Khamenei is gone, do not mourn. Do not even dare to mourn for the killing of a terrorist."

She also said she doesn't want Americans like New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani lecturing Iranians about peace and war. "This is a war being brought to us, the Iranian people, by the Islamic Republic, but the warmongering Revolutionary Guards."

"I don't feel safe in this city of New York because of the Islamic Republic and now I won't feel safe when people like Zohran Mamdani talk about safety but sympathizing with the Islamic Republic who tried to kill me, who massacred more than 40,000 people. How dare you." Alinejad got very emotional when speaking about Mamdani.

"Really? You think that just talking about peace and talking about no to war, that makes you a good person?" she said. "You need to look into the eyes of Iranians."

"We're talking about a regime that raped women for simply showing their hair, and of course, Zohran Mamdani was busy celebrating hijab day without actually talking about people getting killed for showing their hair," she said.

Yesterday, she called on Mamdani to show where he condemned the massacre of tens of thousands of Iranians.

Hey Mamdani,



After my interviews on CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC criticizing you, I hear you're now claiming you condemned the massacre of 32,000 Iranians.



Simple request: show the statement.



— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) March 4, 2026

Earlier, we told you that Mamdani gave a weak statement condemning Iran, and it's clear someone told him he needed to do that because the optics of attacking Operation Epic Fury were not good.

"I’m calling on the journalists and networks that interviewed me to investigate and show the public how often you actually condemned the Islamic Republic’s massacres," Alinejad wrote on X. "General criticism is easy. So don’t don’t show us a vague criticism. We need a clear and specific condemnation of the mass killing of Iranian protesters."

