The Supreme Court Just Dealt a Massive Blow to California's Transgender Activist Policies

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against California and its school policy of keeping "gender-transitions" secret from parents. In a 6-3 decision, the Court determined the policy is unconstitutional.

This is an incredible win for the Constitution, children, and parental rights and a massive blow to the Left and its radical gender ideology.

This doesn't mean Democrats will give up, of course. Rep. Pramila Jayapal announced last month that she's pushing a "Transgender Bill of Rights" to codify this insanity.

Here's more from CBS News:

The Supreme Court cleared the way Monday for California schools to tell parents if their children identify as transgender without getting the student's approval, granting an emergency appeal from a conservative legal group. The order blocks for now a state law that bans automatic parental notification requirements if students change their pronouns or gender expression at school. It comes after religious parents and educators challenged California school policies aimed at preventing schools from outing students to their families. Two sets of Catholic parents represented by the Thomas More Society say it caused schools to mislead them and secretly facilitate the children's social transition despite their objections. California argued that students have the right to privacy about their gender expression, especially if they fear rejection from their families, and school policies are aimed at striking a balance with parents' rights. The high court, though, sided with the parents and reinstated a lower-court order blocking the law and school policies while the case continues to play out.

This is also a blow to the presidential aspirations of Gavin Newsom, who was just handed another loss in court for supporting unconstitutional legislation.

Newsom's fingerprints were all over that.

Mark Rienzi, president and CEO of Becket, also issued a statement on this ruling, saying, "Parents’ fundamental right to raise their children according to their faith doesn’t stop at the schoolhouse door. California tried cutting parents out of their children’s lives while forcing teachers to hide the school’s behavior from parents. We’re glad the Court stepped in to block this anti-family, anti-American policy. This is a victory for parental rights, religious freedom, and common sense. Once again, the Supreme Court has made clear that parents do not take a backseat to anyone when it comes to raising their kids, especially not government bureaucrats.”

