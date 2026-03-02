Salt Lake Tribune Runs Letter That Says Abortion Bans 'Lack Christian Charity'

From the earliest days of Christianity, the protection of innocent life was part of Christian doctrine. Christians often rescued infants who were abandoned by Romans, and the opposition to abortion was an early part of Christian teaching. Most Christians believe that God is the author of life, and that humans cannot end life on their terms — whether that's abortion or euthanasia. Christians also believe in free will, namely that God allows us to choose whether to love and follow Him.

But the Left loves abortion, and they love using Christian teaching as a cudgel, so this letter printed by the Salt Lake Tribune is the perfect combination of both of those things.

It says that abortion bans forget Christian charity and its teachings on free will.

Letter: Latter-day Saints in Utah seem to have forgotten the fundamental Christian tenet of free agency as they seek to play God in private decisions between patients and doctors. https://t.co/lOvgjAYpH0 — The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) March 1, 2026

Here's the letter (emphasis added):

With HB480, Karianne Lisonbee seeks to lessen the social stigma of terminating a pregnancy by distinguishing between an elective and medically necessary abortion and allowing individuals to request that their abortion is marked medically necessary. Yet as an inquisitor leading the charge for abortion bans in our state, she has created the social stigma she seeks to ameliorate. How did the majority religion in Utah forget its fundamental tenet of free agency by seeking to play God in pre-limiting individual choices when it comes to a private decision between the patient and her doctor? There are conservatively 23 million miscarriages every year in the world (20% happen after 12 weeks). If God has a method of correcting some pregnancy mistakes, why shouldn’t human mistakes realized in the morning’s light be allowed the same privilege as God? No religious person has ever claimed that God appeared to them face to face and declared that abortion or contraception is wrong. There are real psychological burdens, emotional stress and risk of life that come with every pregnancy. Millions of women and babies have died in childbirth over the history of mankind. Take for example the story of Dina Zirlott who was forced to give birth to her rapist’s baby. For Dina, the end of Roe means more will suffer her severe trauma and hell. She wrote: “It has been 16 years, but I can still hear myself begging my mother, my doctor, not to make me do this ― please don’t make me do this.” I knew a wonderful woman who committed suicide because she could not handle taking care of her child with extreme special needs. Abortion bans lack charity and Christian kindness. Removal of its scarlet letter requires a change to a compassionate attitude by society and the law.

There's a lot to unpack there. Saying we cannot ban abortions is like saying we cannot ban murder, because people have "free agency." And this writer would bet you a cup of coffee the letter writer was a big fan of President Biden, trying to force women to take a COVID vaccine they didn't want.

The Salt Lake Tribune certainly did, when it called for the governor of Utah to deploy the National Guard to imprison the unvaccinated.

Christians, by and large, have always believed abortion and contraception were wrong, not because God told them to, but because of the evils that come from abortion and contraception. As to the "psychological burdens" and "emotional stress" of pregnancy, many women suffer from those with abortions, too. Yet the Left doesn't seem to care about those women. In fact, it goes out of its way to dismiss them.

This might be one of the most evil things I've ever had the displeasure of seeing in the media.



"Let us murder an innocent baby or you don't follow Jesus" is so evil and insane. — Some.BYU.Dude (@ByuSome) March 2, 2026

Cases of rape and incest make up a small percentage of actual abortions, but if we're to profess a consistent ethic of life — that a baby is a human being from conception — the manner of conception does not magically change that humanity. And for anyone who doesn't want to raise a baby, no Christian has ever said women should be forced to keep and raise their children. Adoption is an option, and the adoption system needs reforms to encourage women to make that choice and to make it easier for people who want to adopt to be able to do so.

“Let us have abortions or you hate Jesus.”



These editorials keep getting dumber. https://t.co/weurVVhRum — Dr Manhattva (@Manhattva) March 2, 2026

Yes, they do.

The Left can't meme because they are the meme.

It’s moral agency.



And its existence doesn’t negate the necessity of laws that protect the most innocent and vulnerable among us. https://t.co/17QycepeGw — Ryker (@RykerJackson97) March 2, 2026

That's exactly it: moral agency.

The Salt Lake Tribune seems to have forgotten that free agency is actually moral agency. It was never free. And the misuse of it has consequences. You are free to make your choice but you are not free to choose your consequences. God is a God of principles. That will never change https://t.co/zbTkzxS5ui — Andrew Peterson (@Apetey222) March 2, 2026

Banning abortion is perfectly compatible with Christian charity. Many Christians run pregnancy centers and provide charitable support to expectant and new mothers.

