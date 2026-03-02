Salt Lake Tribune Runs Letter That Says Abortion Bans 'Lack Christian Charity'

VIP
The Only Way We Lose This Is If We Choose to Lose
The Only Way We Lose This Is If We Choose to Lose
Iran Is Finished. Is This Country Next?
Iran Is Finished. Is This Country Next?
Who's in Charge in Iran? You Already Know the Answer
Who's in Charge in Iran? You Already Know the Answer
President Trump Held Medal of Honor Ceremony and Updated the Nation on Iran. Here's What He Said.
President Trump Held Medal of Honor Ceremony and Updated the Nation on Iran....
Former Warren Campaign Worker Says the U.S. Must Be 'Abolished' to Atone for Death of Ayatollah Khamenei
Former Warren Campaign Worker Says the U.S. Must Be 'Abolished' to Atone for...
This Heartfelt Gesture From the Iranian Diaspora Shows Why President Trump Authorized Operation Epic Fury
This Heartfelt Gesture From the Iranian Diaspora Shows Why President Trump Authorized Oper...
Leftist Gets Schooled About Why There's a Charlie Kirk Banner at the Department of Education
Leftist Gets Schooled About Why There's a Charlie Kirk Banner at the Department...
Iranian Military Rejects President Trump's Ultimatum to Lay Down Arms
Iranian Military Rejects President Trump's Ultimatum to Lay Down Arms
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Updated Us on Operation Epic Fury
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Updated Us on Operation Epic Fury
Sky News Anchor Has Fantastic Farewell Message for the Ayatollah Khamenei
Sky News Anchor Has Fantastic Farewell Message for the Ayatollah Khamenei
Israel Has Reportedly Taken Out Hezbollah's Leader, Too
Israel Has Reportedly Taken Out Hezbollah's Leader, Too
Senator Adam Schiff Claims Iran Posed 'No Imminent Threat' to the United States
Senator Adam Schiff Claims Iran Posed 'No Imminent Threat' to the United States
The Pentagon Says More Troops Are Being Deployed to Iran
The Pentagon Says More Troops Are Being Deployed to Iran
Scott Jennings Explains Why Operation Epic Fury Isn't Another Forever War
Scott Jennings Explains Why Operation Epic Fury Isn't Another Forever War
Tipsheet

Salt Lake Tribune Runs Letter That Says Abortion Bans 'Lack Christian Charity'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 02, 2026 11:30 AM
Salt Lake Tribune Runs Letter That Says Abortion Bans 'Lack Christian Charity'
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

From the earliest days of Christianity, the protection of innocent life was part of Christian doctrine. Christians often rescued infants who were abandoned by Romans, and the opposition to abortion was an early part of Christian teaching. Most Christians believe that God is the author of life, and that humans cannot end life on their terms — whether that's abortion or euthanasia. Christians also believe in free will, namely that God allows us to choose whether to love and follow Him.

Advertisement

But the Left loves abortion, and they love using Christian teaching as a cudgel, so this letter printed by the Salt Lake Tribune is the perfect combination of both of those things.

It says that abortion bans forget Christian charity and its teachings on free will.

Here's the letter (emphasis added):

With HB480, Karianne Lisonbee seeks to lessen the social stigma of terminating a pregnancy by distinguishing between an elective and medically necessary abortion and allowing individuals to request that their abortion is marked medically necessary.

Yet as an inquisitor leading the charge for abortion bans in our state, she has created the social stigma she seeks to ameliorate. How did the majority religion in Utah forget its fundamental tenet of free agency by seeking to play God in pre-limiting individual choices when it comes to a private decision between the patient and her doctor?

There are conservatively 23 million miscarriages every year in the world (20% happen after 12 weeks). If God has a method of correcting some pregnancy mistakes, why shouldn’t human mistakes realized in the morning’s light be allowed the same privilege as God?

No religious person has ever claimed that God appeared to them face to face and declared that abortion or contraception is wrong. There are real psychological burdens, emotional stress and risk of life that come with every pregnancy. Millions of women and babies have died in childbirth over the history of mankind.

Take for example the story of Dina Zirlott who was forced to give birth to her rapist’s baby. For Dina, the end of Roe means more will suffer her severe trauma and hell. She wrote: “It has been 16 years, but I can still hear myself begging my mother, my doctor, not to make me do this ― please don’t make me do this.”

I knew a wonderful woman who committed suicide because she could not handle taking care of her child with extreme special needs.

Abortion bans lack charity and Christian kindness. Removal of its scarlet letter requires a change to a compassionate attitude by society and the law.

Recommended

Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

ABORTION CHRISTIANITY UTAH

There's a lot to unpack there. Saying we cannot ban abortions is like saying we cannot ban murder, because people have "free agency." And this writer would bet you a cup of coffee the letter writer was a big fan of President Biden, trying to force women to take a COVID vaccine they didn't want.

The Salt Lake Tribune certainly did, when it called for the governor of Utah to deploy the National Guard to imprison the unvaccinated.

Christians, by and large, have always believed abortion and contraception were wrong, not because God told them to, but because of the evils that come from abortion and contraception. As to the "psychological burdens" and "emotional stress" of pregnancy, many women suffer from those with abortions, too. Yet the Left doesn't seem to care about those women. In fact, it goes out of its way to dismiss them.

Cases of rape and incest make up a small percentage of actual abortions, but if we're to profess a consistent ethic of life — that a baby is a human being from conception — the manner of conception does not magically change that humanity. And for anyone who doesn't want to raise a baby, no Christian has ever said women should be forced to keep and raise their children. Adoption is an option, and the adoption system needs reforms to encourage women to make that choice and to make it easier for people who want to adopt to be able to do so.

Advertisement

Yes, they do.

The Left can't meme because they are the meme.

That's exactly it: moral agency.

Banning abortion is perfectly compatible with Christian charity. Many Christians run pregnancy centers and provide charitable support to expectant and new mothers.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
Former Warren Campaign Worker Says the U.S. Must Be 'Abolished' to Atone for Death of Ayatollah Khamenei Amy Curtis
Hey, Media, You Seriously Tried to Claim That About Susie Wiles During the Iranian Airstrikes Matt Vespa
President Trump Held Medal of Honor Ceremony and Updated the Nation on Iran. Here's What He Said. Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Explains Why Operation Epic Fury Isn't Another Forever War Dmitri Bolt
Who's in Charge in Iran? You Already Know the Answer Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement