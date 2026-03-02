Leftist Gets Schooled About Why There's a Charlie Kirk Banner at the Department of Education

The Left just doesn't get it.

Conservatives cared for and respected Charlie Kirk because he was a stalwart voice for conservatism, and someone who used free speech to debate and educate college students and others with clear, logical arguments. He embodied what true education was about, and the Department of Education honored Kirk by placing a banner featuring his image on the Department's premises.

That triggered one Leftist, who had a meltdown about it.

WHY IS CHARLIE KIRK ON THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/ekwEWpMgfC — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 (@DavidLeavitt) March 1, 2026

Leavitt is the same guy who harassed a Target manager over a toothbrush in 2020, claiming the store had to sell him an electric toothbrush for a penny.

Every laugh at this turd. I wonder if he ever did buy a toothbrush https://t.co/kTFn9YBt9E — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 2, 2026

He did. Just not for a penny.

But he was schooled about why Kirk was honored this way.

Because he did more to educate our students than anybody in decades. That’s why. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 2, 2026

Yes, he did.

Maybe because he encouraged dialogue, something which has been the cornerstone of education since before Socrates. He’s just a modern version that kids can relate to — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@QSF_Tertullian) March 2, 2026

The Left doesn't understand this.

I LOVE this for you. Genuinely. Truly. — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) March 2, 2026

So do we. The meltdown is epic.

Leavitt is the embodiment of this meme.

This. So much this.

I don’t want it there, either. I’d rather have Charlie on campus. But one of you leftists shot him https://t.co/09UXoz2Mfp — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 2, 2026

Yes.

It is to rub this in the face of the trash who celebrated his death. Put his face on a dollar coin, name bridges and highways after him. He deserves it, and those who hate him deserve to be forced to see his face and name. https://t.co/KEovBE31nI — Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 (@marcorandazza) March 2, 2026

We'd be okay with this. More than okay with this.

Unlike every educational institution in the past 15 years, Charlie yearned for the truth.



He chose real conversations for understanding over obstructing your enemies' ideology because it's “dangerous.”



If you can't understand that, then you're the very reason these institutions… https://t.co/cFxHKPwx9p — Dudley Brown (@GunRightsPrez) March 2, 2026

We don't trust these institutions, precisely because of how they gatekeep, censor, and control speech.