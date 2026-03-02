Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home
Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home
Iran Is Finished. Is This Country Next?
Who's in Charge in Iran? You Already Know the Answer
Here's the Geopolitical Mistake Iran Made That Only Led to More Nations Lining...
Did You Read The Washington Post's Obituary of Ali Khamenei? You're Not Going...
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death Wasn't the Only Satisfying Kill to Be...
CBS News Reporter Went Nuts Over This Photo of Susie Wiles in the...
This Heartfelt Gesture From the Iranian Diaspora Shows Why President Trump Authorized Oper...
Iranian Military Rejects President Trump's Ultimatum to Lay Down Arms
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Updated Us on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What...
Sky News Anchor Has Fantastic Farewell Message for the Ayatollah Khamenei
Israel Has Reportedly Taken Out Hezbollah's Leader, Too
Scott Jennings Explains Why Operation Epic Fury Isn't Another Forever War
The Law
Tipsheet

Leftist Gets Schooled About Why There's a Charlie Kirk Banner at the Department of Education

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 02, 2026 9:40 AM
Leftist Gets Schooled About Why There's a Charlie Kirk Banner at the Department of Education
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

The Left just doesn't get it.

Conservatives cared for and respected Charlie Kirk because he was a stalwart voice for conservatism, and someone who used free speech to debate and educate college students and others with clear, logical arguments. He embodied what true education was about, and the Department of Education honored Kirk by placing a banner featuring his image on the Department's premises.

That triggered one Leftist, who had a meltdown about it.

Leavitt is the same guy who harassed a Target manager over a toothbrush in 2020, claiming the store had to sell him an electric toothbrush for a penny.

He did. Just not for a penny.

But he was schooled about why Kirk was honored this way.

Yes, he did.

The Left doesn't understand this.

So do we. The meltdown is epic.

Leavitt is the embodiment of this meme.

This. So much this.

Yes.

We'd be okay with this. More than okay with this.

We don't trust these institutions, precisely because of how they gatekeep, censor, and control speech.

