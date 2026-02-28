The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants
The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants
Ilhan Omar's Tweet About the Iran Strikes Got Nuked By This Community Note
We Shouldn't Be Shocked If This Report About the Airstrikes on Ayatollah Khamenei Is True
Read Zohran's Shameful and Dishonest Statement on the U.S. Iran Strikes
U.K., Germany, and France Call for Return to Negotiations After Iran Strikes
POLL: GOP Voters Overwhelmingly Back Trump on Iran Strikes
Canada and Australia Back U.S. Strikes Against Iran
White House Says ‘Gang of Eight’ Was Properly Notified Before Operation Epic Fury
Iranian's Across the World Take to the Streets in Celebration
Senator Fetterman Blasts Critics of Operation Epic Fury
President Trump Had the Perfect Name for the Operation Against the Iranian Regime
Saudi Arabia Joins the United States, Israel, Against Iran
Check Out the Worst of the Left's Reactions to the Iran Strikes
Tipsheet

U.S. Military Reports No American Casualties in First 12 Hours of Operation Epic Fury

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 28, 2026 2:15 PM
U.S. Military Reports No American Casualties in First 12 Hours of Operation Epic Fury
AP Photo

As the U.S.-Israel-led strikes on Iran continue, Fox News is reporting that — thus far — there have been no American casualties in Operation Epic Fury, according to the U.S. military.

This is welcome news, as in remarks earlier this morning, President Trump warned, "My administration has taken every possible step to minimize the risk to U.S. personnel in the region. Even so, and I do not make this statement lightly, the Iranian regime seeks to kill. The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties that often happens in war, but we're doing this not for now. We're doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission. We pray for every service member as they selflessly risk their lives to ensure that Americans and our children will never be threatened by a nuclear-armed Iran."

Here's What We Know About the Iranian Strikes So Far Joseph Chalfant
While the Left screams about an escalation in the war that will make things more unstable in the Middle East and elsewhere, no American casualties have happened in the first 12 hours.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration's bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

