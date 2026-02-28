U.S. Military Reports No American Casualties in First 12 Hours of Operation Epic Fury

As the U.S.-Israel-led strikes on Iran continue, Fox News is reporting that — thus far — there have been no American casualties in Operation Epic Fury, according to the U.S. military.

BREAKING: There are no American casualties following the strikes with Iran, according to Fox News.



“The US military says, "No American casualties, minimal damage so far," after hundreds of Iranian missile and drone attacks…”



“This thing militarily may be something that lasts… pic.twitter.com/ZBKCirAl0C — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 28, 2026

This is welcome news, as in remarks earlier this morning, President Trump warned, "My administration has taken every possible step to minimize the risk to U.S. personnel in the region. Even so, and I do not make this statement lightly, the Iranian regime seeks to kill. The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties that often happens in war, but we're doing this not for now. We're doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission. We pray for every service member as they selflessly risk their lives to ensure that Americans and our children will never be threatened by a nuclear-armed Iran."

🚨 BREAKING: Despite the retaliatory strikes by Iran on U.S. bases, there have still been NO U.S. MILITARY CASUALTlES — and we’re over 12 hours into the operation



Praise God! 🙏🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/b0iIHbQHeo — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 28, 2026

While the Left screams about an escalation in the war that will make things more unstable in the Middle East and elsewhere, no American casualties have happened in the first 12 hours.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

