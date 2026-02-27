A News Crew Visited Downtown Portland to See If Things Improved. Guess How That Turned Out.

The Left believes that any time President Trump criticizes or rightly attacks the media, it represents an abhorrent, unconstitutional breach of the First Amendment, and threatens the concept of a free press. That, of course, isn't true. But we can't help but notice that the Left is awfully silent on this actual attack on the press.

Watch as a news crew reporting on the state of downtown Portland gets threatened with violence:

Portland, Ore. — A KATU news crew walked around downtown to see how things had improved and was immediately threatened with violence. pic.twitter.com/hVpY90KLz6 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 27, 2026

"As we walked around North Park Blocks, one man threatened to break our camera, so we left the area," says the reporter. When they went to check on the food carts, things continued to deteriorate. "That's when a man approached our camera and started acting erratically. A woman also started to yell and followed us to our call. Clearly, there's still issues with this area of downtown."

No kidding.

My first reaction is that this is not a pleasant looking downtown. Wasn’t Portland supposed to be a great looking city? I’m sincerely asking. — Gene & Andrea ✝️ (@GeneAndrea34215) February 27, 2026

According to one X user, Portland was lovely in the 90s.

Yes, in the 90’s, it was a beautiful and mostly safe city. Back then, I would ride my bike through downtown, even old town, after midnight during the Summer. It was peaceful…beautiful. The place was clean and almost zero graffiti. I have friends who send me pictures… — Enough is Enough! (@Enough_p1) February 27, 2026

Progressive Leftism ruins everything it touches.

"Clearly, there's still issues with this area downtown."



Wow, a Portland news station reporting the actual facts.



Anyone see any pigs flying lately? Cats and dogs getting along? Satan wearing a wool hat and gloves? — Plastic Chair Disrespecter (@PlasticChairDis) February 27, 2026

The mayor and the Leftists who run the city into the ground will not be happy with this.

Lived there for 3 years. One the most fascinating cities at the intersection of weird + beautiful and it's just a complete progressive utopian hellhole success story now. https://t.co/kV2YwTkicQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 27, 2026

This is what progressivism does to cities.

This sort of degradation — the dirty streets, the mentally unwell homeless people, the violence — doesn't have to be the norm. It is the product of years of progressive politics that refuse to hold people to standards and to enforce the laws. That must change if cities like Portland are to ever have a chance to recover.

