VIP
Iran's Days Are Numbered
Iran's Days Are Numbered
Thom Tillis Makes Another Silly Decision
Thom Tillis Makes Another Silly Decision
Another US Women's Hockey Player Tosses Cold Water on Media's Narrative About the Men's Team
Another US Women's Hockey Player Tosses Cold Water on Media's Narrative About the...
Brady Tkachuk Answered the Most Ridiculous Question From the Canadian Press About Trump
Brady Tkachuk Answered the Most Ridiculous Question From the Canadian Press About Trump
Should John Fetterman Consider Switching Parties? It Makes Sense, But There's a Catch
Should John Fetterman Consider Switching Parties? It Makes Sense, But There's a Catch
Pronoun Twitter Will Melt Down Over How Members of the Men's Hockey Team Were Honored Last Night
Pronoun Twitter Will Melt Down Over How Members of the Men's Hockey Team...
After These Remarks From the US Women's Hockey Team, the Media Should End Their Crusade Against the Men
After These Remarks From the US Women's Hockey Team, the Media Should End...
VIP
Dear Diary: Jim Acosta Lost the Plot on the State of American Media
Dear Diary: Jim Acosta Lost the Plot on the State of American Media
Another Career Criminal Was Set Free by Leftist Prosecutors. Now a Fairfax County Woman Is Dead.
Another Career Criminal Was Set Free by Leftist Prosecutors. Now a Fairfax County...
Maryland Sheriffs Blast Democrats for Obstructing ICE Cooperation
Maryland Sheriffs Blast Democrats for Obstructing ICE Cooperation
Philly Is Being Sued by Five Police Officers. Here's Why.
Philly Is Being Sued by Five Police Officers. Here's Why.
The America the Left Loves — and Hates
The America the Left Loves — and Hates
They Always Underestimate America
They Always Underestimate America
The Press vs. America
The Press vs. America
Tipsheet

A News Crew Visited Downtown Portland to See If Things Improved. Guess How That Turned Out.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 27, 2026 10:00 AM
A News Crew Visited Downtown Portland to See If Things Improved. Guess How That Turned Out.
AP Photo/Jenny Kane

The Left believes that any time President Trump criticizes or rightly attacks the media, it represents an abhorrent, unconstitutional breach of the First Amendment, and threatens the concept of a free press. That, of course, isn't true. But we can't help but notice that the Left is awfully silent on this actual attack on the press.

Advertisement

Watch as a news crew reporting on the state of downtown Portland gets threatened with violence:

"As we walked around North Park Blocks, one man threatened to break our camera, so we left the area," says the reporter. When they went to check on the food carts, things continued to deteriorate. "That's when a man approached our camera and started acting erratically. A woman also started to yell and followed us to our call. Clearly, there's still issues with this area of downtown."

No kidding.

According to one X user, Portland was lovely in the 90s.

Progressive Leftism ruins everything it touches.

Recommended

Another Career Criminal Was Set Free by Leftist Prosecutors. Now a Fairfax County Woman Is Dead. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

ANDY NGO CRIME FIRST AMENDMENT OREGON

The mayor and the Leftists who run the city into the ground will not be happy with this.

This is what progressivism does to cities.

This sort of degradation — the dirty streets, the mentally unwell homeless people, the violence — doesn't have to be the norm. It is the product of years of progressive politics that refuse to hold people to standards and to enforce the laws. That must change if cities like Portland are to ever have a chance to recover.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another Career Criminal Was Set Free by Leftist Prosecutors. Now a Fairfax County Woman Is Dead. Amy Curtis
Thom Tillis Makes Another Silly Decision Matt Vespa
Another US Women's Hockey Player Tosses Cold Water on Media's Narrative About the Men's Team Matt Vespa
Brady Tkachuk Answered the Most Ridiculous Question From the Canadian Press About Trump Matt Vespa
The Graveyard of Destructive Ideas Victor Davis Hanson
Should John Fetterman Consider Switching Parties? It Makes Sense, But There's a Catch Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Another Career Criminal Was Set Free by Leftist Prosecutors. Now a Fairfax County Woman Is Dead. Amy Curtis
Advertisement