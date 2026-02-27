VIP
Maryland Sheriffs Blast Democrats for Obstructing ICE Cooperation

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 27, 2026 8:00 AM
Maryland Sheriffs Blast Democrats for Obstructing ICE Cooperation
Democrats in Maryland have, like many other Democrats, declared war on ICE and immigration enforcement. That's the state where lawmakers are considering a bill that would bar ICE agents from getting law enforcement jobs in the state, a move that seeks to punish those men and women for working under the Trump administration. 

But some law enforcement officials aren't taking the Democrats' obstruction sitting down, calling out the Democrats for playing politics with the lives and safety of American citizens.

"This is nothing more than politics over public safety," said Sheriff Lewis, "and we as elected sheriffs are fed up with it. You don't see this many sheriffs in one location in the state at any given time. But we have to come together in unison to stop the ridiculousness that's going on here in Annapolis, Maryland. And lawmakers need to wake up and realize that Marylanders and the American people want public safety over politics. And they're not getting it."

At Tuesday's State of the Union address, President Trump asked members of Congress to stand if they believed in putting Americans first over illegal immigrants.

 They didn't, and Democrats have been in damage control mode ever since.

The sheriffs should simply refuse to comply with the Democrats' demands.

They are the embodiment of this meme.

It's absolutely insane that the Democrats think this is a winning issue for them.

Yes, we would.

The moment when Democrats refused to stand up is now a midterm ad that needs to be played 24/7 until November.

Not only do the Democrats endanger the lives of American citizens, but they also put the lives of law enforcement at risk by emboldening violent illegal aliens to resist arrest, harm our law enforcement, and continue breaking our laws. It must be stopped.

