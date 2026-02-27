Maryland Sheriffs Blast Democrats for Obstructing ICE Cooperation

Democrats in Maryland have, like many other Democrats, declared war on ICE and immigration enforcement. That's the state where lawmakers are considering a bill that would bar ICE agents from getting law enforcement jobs in the state, a move that seeks to punish those men and women for working under the Trump administration.

But some law enforcement officials aren't taking the Democrats' obstruction sitting down, calling out the Democrats for playing politics with the lives and safety of American citizens.

🚨 WOW! A group of Maryland Sheriffs just publicly BLASTED Democrats for attempting to BLOCK them from working with ICE



“This is nothing more than politics over public safety, and we, as elected sheriffs, are FED UP with it!”



It’s literally KlLLING innocent Americans! pic.twitter.com/SUhlbyQrD0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 26, 2026

"This is nothing more than politics over public safety," said Sheriff Lewis, "and we as elected sheriffs are fed up with it. You don't see this many sheriffs in one location in the state at any given time. But we have to come together in unison to stop the ridiculousness that's going on here in Annapolis, Maryland. And lawmakers need to wake up and realize that Marylanders and the American people want public safety over politics. And they're not getting it."

At Tuesday's State of the Union address, President Trump asked members of Congress to stand if they believed in putting Americans first over illegal immigrants.

President Trump: “If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the government is to protect American citizens NOT illegal aliens."



Guess who stayed seated...pic.twitter.com/9D6O247Jyf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2026

They didn't, and Democrats have been in damage control mode ever since.

Let sheriffs do the job voters elected them to do. If you’re blocking cooperation with ICE, you’re choosing ideology over victims. Own that choice.



Simple question for MD Dems: who benefits when criminals get a “do not detain” hall pass? — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) February 26, 2026

The sheriffs should simply refuse to comply with the Democrats' demands.

Democrats know this, they’ve just don’t care about citizens, not over their agenda pic.twitter.com/2gm4k9pqYP — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) February 26, 2026

They are the embodiment of this meme.

Maryland sheriffs are pushing back hard against a new state law banning 287(g) agreements with ICE, vowing to keep coordinating on deportations through legal workarounds. Gov.

Wes Moore signed the emergency bill on Feb. 16, 2026, ending formal partnerships in nine counties that… pic.twitter.com/s2Nq9Rtyy4 — GlobePulses (@GlobePulses) February 26, 2026

It's absolutely insane that the Democrats think this is a winning issue for them.

If every decent sheriff of this country rose up we’d have it back in a week https://t.co/wPoScqFoze — The Appalachian Podcast (@GetOnTap) February 26, 2026

Yes, we would.

The moment when Democrats refused to stand up is now a midterm ad that needs to be played 24/7 until November.

NEW GOP AD BLASTS DEMOCRATS WHO SATpic.twitter.com/WWqljjMdS8 — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) February 26, 2026

Not only do the Democrats endanger the lives of American citizens, but they also put the lives of law enforcement at risk by emboldening violent illegal aliens to resist arrest, harm our law enforcement, and continue breaking our laws. It must be stopped.

