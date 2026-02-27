Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Announces Scouting America Reforms

I'm Stunned USA Today Published This Op-Ed From a Dem About Trump's State of the Union
I'm Stunned USA Today Published This Op-Ed From a Dem About Trump's State...
This Always Happens With These Anti-ICE Stories in the Media
This Always Happens With These Anti-ICE Stories in the Media
VIP
This State's Lawmakers Are Pushing a Bill That Would Ban Facial Recognition Technology
This State's Lawmakers Are Pushing a Bill That Would Ban Facial Recognition Technology
What Will Stop the Iranian Regime's Oppression and Murder of Its People?
What Will Stop the Iranian Regime's Oppression and Murder of Its People?
The Media Once Scolded Us for Using a Certain Label They Now Love
The Media Once Scolded Us for Using a Certain Label They Now Love
VIP
Florida Airport Becomes the First Nationwide to Ban Passengers From Wearing Pajamas
Florida Airport Becomes the First Nationwide to Ban Passengers From Wearing Pajamas
JD Vance Says There Is ‘No Chance’ of Prolonged War as US Warships Mass Around Iran
JD Vance Says There Is ‘No Chance’ of Prolonged War as US Warships...
Here's How Mamdani's Snow Shoveling Program is Going
Here's How Mamdani's Snow Shoveling Program is Going
What the World Needs Now
What the World Needs Now
Scam Center Strike Force Freezes Over $580 Million Stolen in Crypto Investment Frauds
Scam Center Strike Force Freezes Over $580 Million Stolen in Crypto Investment Frauds
VIP
MI Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson Dodges Question of Whether Illegal Immigrants Are on Voter Roll
MI Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson Dodges Question of Whether Illegal Immigrants Are...
DHS Arrests Ukrainian National Who Attempted to Bomb a Police Chief
DHS Arrests Ukrainian National Who Attempted to Bomb a Police Chief
U.S. Seeks Forfeiture of Seized Oil Tanker and 1.8 Million Barrels of Oil
U.S. Seeks Forfeiture of Seized Oil Tanker and 1.8 Million Barrels of Oil
Illinois Pair Convicted in $5 Million Multistate Pyramid Scheme Case
Illinois Pair Convicted in $5 Million Multistate Pyramid Scheme Case
Tipsheet

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Announces Scouting America Reforms

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 27, 2026 6:30 PM
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Announces Scouting America Reforms
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced today that Scouting America, formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America, has been put on notice over its DEI policies, and that the Department of War will continue to "conditionally" provide support for the organization, provided it ends the diversion, equity, and inclusion nonsense.

Advertisement

"For more than a century, Boy Scouts of America prepared over 130 million American boys to make moral and ethical choices, not just during their formative years, but for a lifetime as they grew into men," Hegseth said. 

"The Boy Scouts are embedded in our communities; they're sponsored by community organizations, service clubs, and churches. Many Boy Scouts have gone on to senior leadership positions in their communities, in business, in our nation's military, and as elected representatives in local, state, and national office. Six Boy Scouts have been elected Presidents of the United States," Hegseth added. "11 of the 12 men to walk on the moon? Boy Scouts."

"Boy Scout training focused on responsible citizenship, character and leadership development, patriotism, personal fitness, self-reliance, faith and a wide range of outdoor schools," Hegseth said. 

"After 2012, however, the Boy Scouts lost their way, and a once great organization became gravely wounded," Hegseth continued. "Diversity, equity, and inclusion — DEI — crept in. The name was changed to Scouting America. Girls were accepted. The focus on God as the ruler of the universe was watered down to include openness to humanism and earth-centered pagan religions. Scouting became an organization that no longer supported and celebrated boys. They even welcomed the destructive myth of gender fluidity and transgenderism to infiltrate their membership."

Recommended

I'm Stunned USA Today Published This Op-Ed From a Dem About Trump's State of the Union Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

PETE HEGSETH TRANSGENDER DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION DEPARTMENT OF WAR

Here's more from the Department of War:

The secretary said his motivation for cutting ties with the scouts was linked to what he said are the organization's violations of President Donald J. Trump's Jan. 21, 2025, Executive Order 14173, titled "Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity." 

"But, before making this big change, I decided to meet with the current scouting leadership to convey our deep concerns," Hegseth said, adding that Scouting America eventually agreed to several "key reforms" based on a series of ongoing conversations between Scouting America, himself and other senior War Department officials. 

Those reforms are outlined in a signed memorandum of understanding for partnership and policy alignment between the Pentagon and Scouting America that states Scouting America will ensure full adherence with the principles contained in Executive Order 14173.  

"This includes reviewing and replacing politicized, divisive and discriminatory language throughout the organization, programs and all publications. No more DEI. Zero," Hegseth said. 

Scouting America has also agreed to discontinue its "citizenship in society" merit badge, which made it mandatory for those with the rank of Life Scout to "realize the benefits of diversity, equity, inclusion and ethical leadership," prior to being allowed to advance to the rank of Eagle Scout, according to Scouting America's official website.  

Advertisement

The agreement with Scouting America includes additional changes, in addition to the rollback of DEI, that must be met to continue the organization's relationship with the War Department. This includes a fee waiver for the children of active-duty, guard, and reserve families and a military service merit badge.

The organization will be reviewed in six months, at which time the War Department will determine whether its support for the group will continue.

"Ideally, I believe the Boy Scouts should go back to being the Boy Scouts as originally founded: a group that develops boys into men," Hegseth said near the end of his announcement.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

I'm Stunned USA Today Published This Op-Ed From a Dem About Trump's State of the Union Matt Vespa
The Media Once Scolded Us for Using a Certain Label They Now Love Amy Curtis
Here's How Mamdani's Snow Shoveling Program is Going Dmitri Bolt
Republican Senators Slow Walking the SAVE Act Get a Rude Awakening Townhall Video
U.S. Seeks Forfeiture of Seized Oil Tanker and 1.8 Million Barrels of Oil Scott McClallen
Scam Center Strike Force Freezes Over $580 Million Stolen in Crypto Investment Frauds Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

I'm Stunned USA Today Published This Op-Ed From a Dem About Trump's State of the Union Matt Vespa
Advertisement