Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Announces Scouting America Reforms

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced today that Scouting America, formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America, has been put on notice over its DEI policies, and that the Department of War will continue to "conditionally" provide support for the organization, provided it ends the diversion, equity, and inclusion nonsense.

The Department of War has officially put Scouting America on notice.



It’s time to get back to basics — and DoW is leading the charge. pic.twitter.com/EnY9mvaFLX — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) February 27, 2026

"For more than a century, Boy Scouts of America prepared over 130 million American boys to make moral and ethical choices, not just during their formative years, but for a lifetime as they grew into men," Hegseth said.

"The Boy Scouts are embedded in our communities; they're sponsored by community organizations, service clubs, and churches. Many Boy Scouts have gone on to senior leadership positions in their communities, in business, in our nation's military, and as elected representatives in local, state, and national office. Six Boy Scouts have been elected Presidents of the United States," Hegseth added. "11 of the 12 men to walk on the moon? Boy Scouts."

"Boy Scout training focused on responsible citizenship, character and leadership development, patriotism, personal fitness, self-reliance, faith and a wide range of outdoor schools," Hegseth said.

"After 2012, however, the Boy Scouts lost their way, and a once great organization became gravely wounded," Hegseth continued. "Diversity, equity, and inclusion — DEI — crept in. The name was changed to Scouting America. Girls were accepted. The focus on God as the ruler of the universe was watered down to include openness to humanism and earth-centered pagan religions. Scouting became an organization that no longer supported and celebrated boys. They even welcomed the destructive myth of gender fluidity and transgenderism to infiltrate their membership."

Here's more from the Department of War:

The secretary said his motivation for cutting ties with the scouts was linked to what he said are the organization's violations of President Donald J. Trump's Jan. 21, 2025, Executive Order 14173, titled "Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity." "But, before making this big change, I decided to meet with the current scouting leadership to convey our deep concerns," Hegseth said, adding that Scouting America eventually agreed to several "key reforms" based on a series of ongoing conversations between Scouting America, himself and other senior War Department officials. Those reforms are outlined in a signed memorandum of understanding for partnership and policy alignment between the Pentagon and Scouting America that states Scouting America will ensure full adherence with the principles contained in Executive Order 14173. "This includes reviewing and replacing politicized, divisive and discriminatory language throughout the organization, programs and all publications. No more DEI. Zero," Hegseth said. Scouting America has also agreed to discontinue its "citizenship in society" merit badge, which made it mandatory for those with the rank of Life Scout to "realize the benefits of diversity, equity, inclusion and ethical leadership," prior to being allowed to advance to the rank of Eagle Scout, according to Scouting America's official website.

The agreement with Scouting America includes additional changes, in addition to the rollback of DEI, that must be met to continue the organization's relationship with the War Department. This includes a fee waiver for the children of active-duty, guard, and reserve families and a military service merit badge.

The organization will be reviewed in six months, at which time the War Department will determine whether its support for the group will continue.

"Ideally, I believe the Boy Scouts should go back to being the Boy Scouts as originally founded: a group that develops boys into men," Hegseth said near the end of his announcement.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

