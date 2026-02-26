Here's Why a Former Vogue Editor and Mamdani Stylist Had to Downgrade Her First-Class Seat From Milan

There was a while when the Left was big into the concept of "microaggressions," which are defined as "a statement, action, or incident regarded as an instance of indirect, subtle, or unintentional discrimination against members of a marginalized group such as a racial or ethnic minority."

Advertisement

In other words, they're a way to turn even the most innocuous behavior and interactions into an act of racial discrimination. For a while, that concept seemed to go away, but like a bad penny, it keeps coming back. This time, the "victim" of such microaggressions is Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a former Vogue editor and stylist to New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Ex-Vogue editor, Mamdani stylist downgrades first-class seat surrounded by ‘white middle-aged men’ due to ‘micro-aggression’ https://t.co/Bk69mOUhvc pic.twitter.com/VoBoNOuvtq — New York Post (@nypost) February 25, 2026

Here's more (emphasis added):

Lefty former Vogue editor and Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson downgraded her first-class seat — which was surrounded by “white middle-aged men” on a trip to Milan — because of “micro-aggressions” she faced from a male flight attendant. Karefa-Johnson, 34, revealed on her social media Tuesday that her decision to sit in business class instead was prompted by the flight attendant’s behavior, which she did not describe in detail. “I just downgraded myself from first class to business class on my flight to Milan. In a cabin of 6, 5 of the passengers were white middle aged men… then there was me, a 30 something black woman who travels in that cabin often,” she posted on Threads. She added there was “a male flight attendant who thought I’d be okay with substandard service and persistent micro-aggression from the moment I sat down. He was… wrong.” Karefa-Johnson did not say exactly what the micro-aggression was, but she complained she had to “sacrifice physical comfort” by moving to still-spacious business class “to protect my emotional and mental well-being.”

Oh no, business class. The horror. This writer has flown to both Greece and Hawaii in coach, so her sympathies are limited. Karefa-Johnson didn't say what those supposed "microaggressions" were, which makes us think she just didn't like the flight attendant.

Just like Rosa Parks but different. /s — Rafał Gan-Ganowicz Fan Club (@jpat_jack) February 25, 2026

Ouch.

Microaggressions are the act of interjecting your own insecurities into other people's everyday behaviors. — pop snap click (@popsnapclick) February 26, 2026

This is exactly what they are.

You lost me at “Mamdani stylist” — Cirroc, Esq. (@DmanofUES) February 26, 2026

Amazing how the "warmth of collectivism" means the guy at the top has a personal stylist.

Microaggressions aren't a thing, and the Left uses them to police the thoughts and behaviors of other people, and to play the victim card any time they encounter an uncomfortable or unfamiliar situation. While the airline wasn't named, only Emirates and American Airlines fly direct from Milan to New York's JFK Airport with first and business classes. She also said the pilot and purser came to business class to apologize.

Advertisement

Karefa-Johnson was heralded as the first black editor of Vogue when she was hired in 2021. She was forced out of the job in 2023 after she went on an anti-Jewish rant following the October 7, 2023, terror attacks, calling Israel an “apartheid state” committing “genocide.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.