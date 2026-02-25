Is This the Best Hakeem Jeffries Can Do in Response to the State of the Union Address?

The Democrats were on the receiving end of an ideological pounding thanks to President Trump and his State of the Union address. The President not only had the spine to call Democrats "crazy" to their faces, a label that Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were all to happy to prove correct, but he got them on record remaining seated when they were asked to stand with the American people over illegal immigrants.

President Trump knows exactly how to lay the trap for Democrats and, much like Charlie Brown and the football, they fall for it every single time.

This morning, the best retort Hakeem Jeffries could come up with was to call the Republicans "cult-like" for applauding President Trump.

Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries calls Republicans "cult-like" for standing up and clapping during President Trump's speech.



Democrats refused to stand when President Trump said Americans should be the government's priority.



That should tell you everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/BC1F8cit2p — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 25, 2026

"Yeah, the cult-like behavior of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle is a complete and total abdication of their responsibility to conduct themselves like a separate and co-equal branch of government," Jeffries said.

So now Republican lawmakers supporting a Republican president is "cult-like behavior"? That'll be a fun new standard to apply to Democrats should one of their own ever retake office.

Most politicians believe they know better than those that elect them and that it is they duty to govern as they see fit, not to give the voting populace what they voted for.



To them we are too "under educated" to understand how things work and what we want isn't "correct".



The… — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) February 25, 2026

It really is elitism, and Democrats have it in spades.

Yeah nobody's ever stood and clapped at a SOTU before. https://t.co/QSHGthYd40 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 25, 2026

Never in the history of the SOTU. Or something.

Hakeem Jeffries: Congressional Republicans standing and applauding Trump’s speech is “cult-like behavior."



The guy is beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/PUhtkB6qPF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 25, 2026

You couldn't write a parody this ridiculous.

Temu Obama (Hakeem Jeffries) thinks Republicans have CULT-LIKE behavior, but he's really just projecting.



"The cult-like behavior of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle is a complete and total abdication of their responsibility to conduct themselves like a separate and… pic.twitter.com/DgHUYxV2lq — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) February 25, 2026

Darkins added a longer quote from Jeffries, who said, "But what we've seen repeatedly from these folks is that they regularly bend the knee to Donald Trump and behave like they are nothing more than reckless rubber stamps for Donald Trump's extreme agenda. It's the reason why the American people are rejecting Republicans in election after election after election."

That prompted Darkins to ask, "Who's going to tell him that Republicans rule Congress right now?"

Republicans are. Because they won the 2024 election, and if calling Republicans "cult-like" is the best Democrats can do in the aftermath of that State of the Union, Republicans are going to win in the midterms, too.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

