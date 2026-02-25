It Had to Hurt CBS to Admit President Trump Was Right About the US Murder Rate

During his State of the Union address last night, President Trump touted many of the things going well in America, thanks to his administration. One of those things was the historically low murder rates we're seeing.

.@POTUS: "In the past 9 months, ZERO illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States... The flow of deadly fentanyl across our border is down by a record 56%...And last year, the murder rate saw its single largest decline in recorded history...the lowest number in over 125… pic.twitter.com/IG6Llnh48P — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 25, 2026

"We now have the strongest and most secure border in American history, by far," President Trump said. "In the past nine months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States."

"The flow of deadly fentanyl across our border is down by a record 56 percent, in one year. And last year, the murder rate saw its single largest decline in recorded history...the lowest number in over 125 years," President Trump added.

The data backs this up as well.

U.S. murder rate hits lowest level since 1900, report says https://t.co/LOKOQd7XAG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 25, 2026

And now even CBS News, which fact-checked the president's speech, said this was true.

FACT CHECK: MURDER RATE



In his 2026 State of the Union, President Trump said, "Last year, the murder rate saw its single largest decline in recorded history. This is the biggest decline, think of it in recorded history, the lowest number in over 125 years." A CBS News fact check… — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 25, 2026

That had to hurt.

This means there was no way to spin it, no way to take this genuinely good news and turn it into an anti-Trump narrative.

Wait… CBS actually fact checking Trump and saying he told the truth!



Hell has officially frozen over. pic.twitter.com/2MN9NOaH91 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 25, 2026

We're sure a lot of Lefties won't like this honesty.

A lot of resignations coming from 60 Minutes tomorrow. https://t.co/lap77pvqt4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 25, 2026

This wouldn't surprise us at all.

It's undeniably great news that our murder rate is at a historic low. The job of the government is to protect its citizens, first and foremost, and the Democrats have forgotten that. But President Trump has not.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

