It Had to Hurt CBS to Admit President Trump Was Right About the US Murder Rate

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 25, 2026 9:30 AM
It Had to Hurt CBS to Admit President Trump Was Right About the US Murder Rate
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

During his State of the Union address last night, President Trump touted many of the things going well in America, thanks to his administration. One of those things was the historically low murder rates we're seeing.

"We now have the strongest and most secure border in American history, by far," President Trump said. "In the past nine months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States."

"The flow of deadly fentanyl across our border is down by a record 56 percent, in one year. And last year, the murder rate saw its single largest decline in recorded history...the lowest number in over 125 years," President Trump added.

The data backs this up as well.

And now even CBS News, which fact-checked the president's speech, said this was true.

Here's the Tweet That Best Summarized Trump's Epic State of the Union Address Matt Vespa
That had to hurt.

This means there was no way to spin it, no way to take this genuinely good news and turn it into an anti-Trump narrative.

We're sure a lot of Lefties won't like this honesty.

This wouldn't surprise us at all.

It's undeniably great news that our murder rate is at a historic low. The job of the government is to protect its citizens, first and foremost, and the Democrats have forgotten that. But President Trump has not.

