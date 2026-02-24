Guess What This Oregon Democrat Called Trump's 'Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act'

Last month, the Trump administration signed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which focused on replacing processed, low-fat substitutes with real food like whole milk. It was championed by dairy farmers and MAHA proponents alike as a much-needed change to American dietary guidelines.

But the Democrats, forever driven by their deep-seated Trump Derangement Syndrome, have decided whole milk is problematic. Why? Well according to Rep. Maxine Dexter of Oregon, the push to serve kids whole milk is "white supremacy dog whistling."

Democrat Rep. Maxine Dexter calls the MAHA campaign to drink whole milk "white supremacy dog whistling."



Democrats' unhinged hatred for President Trump has broken their brains. pic.twitter.com/aYsVPafiI2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 23, 2026

"Please ask for the science-based regimens, not whatever RFK Jr. is getting kickbacks on or whatever whole milk white supremacy dog-whistling that's happening right now," Dexter says before admitting, "I'm getting a little too political."

Remember, when Democrats say "science-based," they're the people who think that some women can have penises and that men can get pregnant.

If you are lactose intolerant- which is probably what thus dingbat was sorta kinda thinking off - it doesn’t matter if the milk is whole fat or reduced fat.



Lactose is a sugar - not a fat - which is present even in skim milk. Which Obama pushed. — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) February 24, 2026

Her thinking wasn't that nuanced. Going back almost a decade now, Leftists and vegan activist groups like PETA have made the false claim that milk is a tool of white supremacy.

America’s Dairyland would like a word with this lady. pic.twitter.com/8t3gTU25kB — Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) February 23, 2026

This writer lives in Wisconsin, and saying the backbone of our economy is "white supremacy dog-whistling" is insane.

Damn. What about those of us that use cream in our coffee? — Jack Herman (@Jack_Ham79) February 24, 2026

That's probably also racist.

Women in leadership! Hashtag hysterical! https://t.co/bCtQMr1rGO — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) February 23, 2026

"Women are just as smart and capable as men," the Left says.

Only to have women like Dexter turn around and say whole milk is "white supremacy dog-whistling."

"I'm getting a little too political."



No... You just lost all attempts at formulating a coherent thought that wasn't "Trump Admin bad." https://t.co/nDCdB4v3BE — Andrew Sheraiah Davidson (@ReflectionsofAD) February 23, 2026

That's all Democrats are capable of thinking: "Orange Man Bad."

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

