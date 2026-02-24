VIP
Guess What This Oregon Democrat Called Trump's 'Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 24, 2026 7:30 AM
Guess What This Oregon Democrat Called Trump's 'Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act'
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Last month, the Trump administration signed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which focused on replacing processed, low-fat substitutes with real food like whole milk. It was championed by dairy farmers and MAHA proponents alike as a much-needed change to American dietary guidelines.

But the Democrats, forever driven by their deep-seated Trump Derangement Syndrome, have decided whole milk is problematic. Why? Well according to Rep. Maxine Dexter of Oregon, the push to serve kids whole milk is "white supremacy dog whistling."

"Please ask for the science-based regimens, not whatever RFK Jr. is getting kickbacks on or whatever whole milk white supremacy dog-whistling that's happening right now," Dexter says before admitting, "I'm getting a little too political."

Remember, when Democrats say "science-based," they're the people who think that some women can have penises and that men can get pregnant.

Her thinking wasn't that nuanced. Going back almost a decade now, Leftists and vegan activist groups like PETA have made the false claim that milk is a tool of white supremacy.

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP OREGON PENNSYLVANIA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

This writer lives in Wisconsin, and saying the backbone of our economy is "white supremacy dog-whistling" is insane.

That's probably also racist.

"Women are just as smart and capable as men," the Left says.

Only to have women like Dexter turn around and say whole milk is "white supremacy dog-whistling."

That's all Democrats are capable of thinking: "Orange Man Bad."

