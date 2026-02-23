When the Law Is Optional, You Have Tyranny
When the Law Is Optional, You Have Tyranny
The US Men's Hockey Team Got a Call After Beating Canada Yesterday. You Know Who Called Them.
The US Men's Hockey Team Got a Call After Beating Canada Yesterday. You...
The Reactions to Team USA's Win Over Canada Were Amazing, But This One Was Beyond Absurd
The Reactions to Team USA's Win Over Canada Were Amazing, But This One...
This Tweet From Kyle Rittenhouse About Trans Folk and ICE Will Surely Trigger the Libs
This Tweet From Kyle Rittenhouse About Trans Folk and ICE Will Surely Trigger...
Virginia Tech Professor's Hate Crime Allegation Turned Out to Be a Total Hoax
Virginia Tech Professor's Hate Crime Allegation Turned Out to Be a Total Hoax
VIP
ESPN Is Replacing Sunday Night Baseball With...What Now?!
ESPN Is Replacing Sunday Night Baseball With...What Now?!
VIP
Your Kid Doesn’t Need Sushi. He Needs to Hear the Word ‘No.’
Your Kid Doesn’t Need Sushi. He Needs to Hear the Word ‘No.’
Leaked DNC Autopsy of 2024 Election Blames This for Kamala's Loss to President Trump
Leaked DNC Autopsy of 2024 Election Blames This for Kamala's Loss to President...
Mamdani Defends Shoveling ID Requirements As Few New Yorkers Sign Up to Dig NYC Out
Mamdani Defends Shoveling ID Requirements As Few New Yorkers Sign Up to Dig...
Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Connect With Black Voters Was Incredibly Racist
Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Connect With Black Voters Was Incredibly Racist
They Mean Retribution
They Mean Retribution
Bessent Details Plan to Restore Tariffs While Clashing With CNN's Dana Bash Over Potential Tariff Refunds
Bessent Details Plan to Restore Tariffs While Clashing With CNN's Dana Bash Over...
The Poison of Marxist Leftism
The Poison of Marxist Leftism
You Should Be Terrorized by What JPMorgan Did to Trump
You Should Be Terrorized by What JPMorgan Did to Trump
Tipsheet

Tony Evers Just Guaranteed Wisconsin Energy Bills Will Skyrocket for the Next 20 Years

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 23, 2026 8:30 AM
Tony Evers Just Guaranteed Wisconsin Energy Bills Will Skyrocket for the Next 20 Years
Democratic National Convention via AP

It appears that outgoing Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is doing everything he can to make things expensive for Wisconsin taxpayers and difficult for his successor to clean up. Not only did Evers enact a 400-year tax increase by abusing his line-item veto power, a move that is causing property taxes throughout the state to skyrocket, he's now "invested" in renewable energy certificates for the next two decades.

Advertisement

Here's more (emphasis added):

Gov. Tony Evers tonight, during his 2026 State of the State address, announced new efforts to help bolster clean energy in Wisconsin, helping to further advance the goals of Wisconsin’s Clean Energy Plan and ensure that all electricity consumed within the state is 100 percent carbon-free by 2050. This includes a new partnership agreement between the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) and the University of Wisconsin (UW)-Madison’s Department of Nuclear Engineering and Engineering Physics to undertake a study exploring nuclear energy opportunities in Wisconsin.

Additionally, the governor announced tonight that the state is taking the first steps to continue efforts to purchase renewable energy certificates (RECs) from Wisconsin utilities and renewable energy projects for the next two decades, continuing the state’s long-standing practice of leading by example and ensuring Wisconsinites have access to in-state renewable electricity. The state plans to purchase approximately 225,000 RECs every year for the next 20 years, representing 225,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity each year, which is enough energy to power more than half a million Wisconsin homes.

Recommended

The Reactions to Team USA's Win Over Canada Were Amazing, But This One Was Beyond Absurd Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ECONOMY ENERGY GREEN ENERGY WISCONSIN

"Renewable energy certificates" are another green scam, of course, and given Wisconsin's cold winters and long stretches without sunlight, it's going to make things very expensive for Wisconsin taxpayers when they want to heat and cool their homes in the future. Oh, and this program doesn't start until 2031, which gives the state just 19 years to make the "carbon-free" goal by 2050.

Yep. Evers doesn't care about our costs.

Estimates for this scam are anywhere from $11 million to $34 million over 20 years. 

He doesn't care about us, at all.

Advertisement

It cannot.

Yes, he sold us out.

Thanks to Evers, utility bills have already skyrocketed.

"If you look at the state of Wisconsin, we're headed in the same place as Minnesota and Illinois at this point. Just this month now, people's utility bills are up as much as $300 from the year before. In a single month," Tiffany said. "We're going to bring down property tax rates...and we're going to bring people's utility bills down also."

Advertisement

Just a month ago, the wind chills got to -40, and many people — this writer included — had their pipes freeze. Imagine how much worse things will get if it's too expensive to heat your home when Wisconsin turns into a real-world version of Hoth.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Tony Evers.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Reactions to Team USA's Win Over Canada Were Amazing, But This One Was Beyond Absurd Matt Vespa
Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Connect With Black Voters Was Incredibly Racist Amy Curtis
When the Law Is Optional, You Have Tyranny Kurt Schlichter
The US Men's Hockey Team Got a Call After Beating Canada Yesterday. You Know Who Called Them. Matt Vespa
This Tweet From Kyle Rittenhouse About Trans Folk and ICE Will Surely Trigger the Libs Matt Vespa
Mamdani Defends Shoveling ID Requirements As Few New Yorkers Sign Up to Dig NYC Out Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Reactions to Team USA's Win Over Canada Were Amazing, But This One Was Beyond Absurd Matt Vespa
Advertisement