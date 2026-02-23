Tony Evers Just Guaranteed Wisconsin Energy Bills Will Skyrocket for the Next 20 Years

It appears that outgoing Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is doing everything he can to make things expensive for Wisconsin taxpayers and difficult for his successor to clean up. Not only did Evers enact a 400-year tax increase by abusing his line-item veto power, a move that is causing property taxes throughout the state to skyrocket, he's now "invested" in renewable energy certificates for the next two decades.

ICYMI: I announced the state will be purchasing approximately 225,000 renewable energy certificates every year for the next 20 years.



That's enough energy to power over half a million Wisconsin homes, continuing our commitment to Wisconsin's renewable energy future. pic.twitter.com/AylEBQKd0j — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) February 20, 2026

Here's more (emphasis added):

Gov. Tony Evers tonight, during his 2026 State of the State address, announced new efforts to help bolster clean energy in Wisconsin, helping to further advance the goals of Wisconsin’s Clean Energy Plan and ensure that all electricity consumed within the state is 100 percent carbon-free by 2050. This includes a new partnership agreement between the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) and the University of Wisconsin (UW)-Madison’s Department of Nuclear Engineering and Engineering Physics to undertake a study exploring nuclear energy opportunities in Wisconsin. Additionally, the governor announced tonight that the state is taking the first steps to continue efforts to purchase renewable energy certificates (RECs) from Wisconsin utilities and renewable energy projects for the next two decades, continuing the state’s long-standing practice of leading by example and ensuring Wisconsinites have access to in-state renewable electricity. The state plans to purchase approximately 225,000 RECs every year for the next 20 years, representing 225,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity each year, which is enough energy to power more than half a million Wisconsin homes.

"Renewable energy certificates" are another green scam, of course, and given Wisconsin's cold winters and long stretches without sunlight, it's going to make things very expensive for Wisconsin taxpayers when they want to heat and cool their homes in the future. Oh, and this program doesn't start until 2031, which gives the state just 19 years to make the "carbon-free" goal by 2050.

So not only are you spending a ridiculous amount of taxpayer money on this, you've also selected a PSC that you rubber stamp rate increases for a double whammy to Wisconsin residents? — Jason Szemborski (@JasonSzemborski) February 20, 2026

Yep. Evers doesn't care about our costs.

You’ve conveniently omitted the cost. Geez, I wonder why? — Steve Spingola (@MilwSpinny) February 20, 2026

Estimates for this scam are anywhere from $11 million to $34 million over 20 years.

I just love how this clearly useless governor has made it his mission during his last year to destroy Wisconsin as much as possible. Dragging us into the WHO, unaffordable policies just scams to enrich his donors and let’s not forget 400years of increasing taxes. — “AP” (@ProjReconquer) February 20, 2026

He doesn't care about us, at all.

It cannot.

Did lame duck @GovEvers just sell out Wisconsin ratepayers to the monopoly utilities before leaving office?



We’re not getting cheaper bills so what did Evers and the democrats get in return for this? https://t.co/INCB1UgKVe — Jerry Ponio (@JerryPonioWI) February 21, 2026

Yes, he sold us out.

Thanks to Evers, utility bills have already skyrocketed.

Hardworking Wisconsinites are getting squeezed from every direction.



After the largest property tax hike in 30 years, families are now opening utility bills that are $300 higher than in previous months.



We can’t afford another four years of higher taxes and rising costs. pic.twitter.com/qHAf07SDUo — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) February 17, 2026

"If you look at the state of Wisconsin, we're headed in the same place as Minnesota and Illinois at this point. Just this month now, people's utility bills are up as much as $300 from the year before. In a single month," Tiffany said. "We're going to bring down property tax rates...and we're going to bring people's utility bills down also."

Wisconsin has the second-highest electricity rates in the Midwest, exceeding the national average.



It’s time for a governor who fights for ratepayers.



As governor, I will stop closing reliable power plants, protect our farmland, and expand nuclear energy to lower utility costs. pic.twitter.com/IgWLPvNm7v — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) February 17, 2026

Just a month ago, the wind chills got to -40, and many people — this writer included — had their pipes freeze. Imagine how much worse things will get if it's too expensive to heat your home when Wisconsin turns into a real-world version of Hoth.

