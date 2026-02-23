Leaked DNC Autopsy of 2024 Election Blames This for Kamala's Loss to President Trump

There are many reasons Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election to Donald Trump, the main one being that she's Kamala Harris. When she ran in 2020, she performed so poorly that she dropped out before Iowa and didn't secure a single primary delegate. Despite that failure, Democrats believed it was a good idea to install her as the candidate after they kicked Joe Biden to the curb after his embarrassing debate performance.

Advertisement

Now Axios is reporting that one of the reasons Harris lost was becase of her stance on Gaza.

Scoop: DNC officials working on secret report found Gaza stance cost Harris votes https://t.co/rb08u5ojTB — Axios (@axios) February 22, 2026

Here's more:



Top Democratic officials who worked on the party's still-secret autopsy of the 2024 election concluded that Kamala Harris lost significant support because of the Biden administration's approach to the war in Gaza, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The Democratic National Committee's research on what went wrong in 2024 has been under lock and key since party leaders decided last year to hide it from the public — a reflection of how explosively it could resonate within the party and beyond.



Progressive and moderate Democrats are particularly divided over Israel, with the left more critical of that nation's actions against Palestinians in Gaza and many questioning the U.S.'s unwavering support for Israel. Zoom in: During her brief campaign Harris sought to strike a balance, showing strong support for Israel while calling for a ceasefire and expressing sympathy for Palestinians under attack in Gaza as well as the hostages being held by Hamas. Driving the news: DNC aides putting together the report on Harris' loss to Donald Trump had a closed-door conversation with a pro-Palestinian group about the Israel-Gaza conflict. Activists from the IMEU Policy Project told the DNC that the Biden-Harris administration's support for Israel was a factor in the party's losses because it drained support from some young people and progressives.

Hamid Bendaas, a spokesperson for the IMEU Policy Project, said that during the meeting "the DNC shared with us that their own data also found that policy was, in their words, a 'net-negative' in the 2024 election." Two other senior aides at the pro-Palestinian organization also said the DNC had drawn that conclusion.

Axios independently verified that Democratic officials conducting the autopsy believed the issue harmed the party's standing with some voters.

That's not why she lost the election, of course. She was a terrible candidate that no one liked; if they had, she would have done better in 2020, and she wouldn't have needed Biden to coronate her as the nominee.

But it is an interesting admission about just how antisemitic, anti-Israel, and pro-Hamas the Democratic Party's base has become. And that should raise eyebrows.

Definitely go with this conclusion. — Guy (@GuyIsReborn) February 23, 2026

We're fine with them drawing this conclusion because it won't help them nationally.

Yes, the anti-Israel left decided to vote for a more pro-Israel president because they care so much about Gaza. — Ruslan Pomorov Grisch (@RuslanSmith1) February 23, 2026

Nowhere does it say that these people voted for Trump. They just stayed home or voted third party.

So not enough Jew hate. How pathetic. — Robert Resnick 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@RobertResnick) February 23, 2026

Pathetic, but on-brand for the DNC it seems.

It's not.

It's hard to argue otherwise. Look at how the Democrats treated Sen. John Fetterman after he expressed unconditional support for Israel.

The folks quoted here are from IMEU, which is an anti-Israel organization. Most polls show that Gaza was a low priority for voters. I'm skeptical of reports which show it was a major player in Harris's loss. https://t.co/EhlOqBOUy0 — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) February 22, 2026

Advertisement

It wasn't a major player in her national loss, but it's indicative of a deeper rot on the Left.

People will read this and get mad at voters and not Harris who refused to distance herself from Biden’s actions or signal that she would do anything differently. So, nothing will change. https://t.co/EOoh2Massh — Brian Robinson, Ph.D (@MrBrianRobinson) February 23, 2026

She was given multiple chances to distance herself from Biden, and she refused. Not just on Gaza, but on every issue. That's why she lost the election.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.