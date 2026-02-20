Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Will Not Seek Reelection

Robin Vos, the Republican Speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly, has announced that he will not seek reelection, bringing to an end an era of solid Republican, conservative governance in Wisconsin. Vos made the announcement on the floor of the state Assembly yesterday and in a YouTube video.

"When I first walked into the Wisconsin State Capitol more than two decades ago, I could not have imagined where that journey would lead," Vos said. "I came here with a belief that public service matters, that accountability matters, and that the people of Wisconsin deserve leaders who take that responsibility seriously."

"Today, as I announce my intention to not seek reelection in November, I do so with deep gratitude and pride in the work we've done," Vos continued. "My decision wasn't easy, and I've been thinking about it for most of 2025."

Vos went on to say a recent heart attack was the sign he needed to make this decision.

"But sometimes a sign pushes you in the right direction, and mine was in mid-November, when I had a mild heart attack," Vos said. "Luckily, my doctors say I am perfectly fine but I do need to reduce my stress level. And let me tell you, this job is stressful."

"It was that sign from God that convinced me I needed to choose a different path. I love this job. I love the people, the process, the negotiating, and getting this done for Wisconsin," Vos added. "But now is the time to pass the baton to the next generation of conservative leaders."

The Dairyland Sentinel reported rumors that Vos was stepping down late last year, shortly after Vos' medical scare.

Here’s what subscribers to our free weekday newsletter read two months ago… pic.twitter.com/l86DqnMfFh — Dairyland Sentinel (@DairylandSent) February 19, 2026

Former Milwaukee radio host Mark Belling said Vos is one of the most "consequential Republicans in state government of this century."

Vos' speech on the Assembly floor was also emotional.

WATCH: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos delivers his emotional retirement speech on the floor of the Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/q2xvbKz1Te — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 19, 2026

"To my constituents in the 63rd district, and now because of the Evers' gerrymander, the 33rd Assembly district, thank you for placing your trust in me," Vos said. "Thank you for placing your trust in me time and time again over the past two decades."

Speaker Robin Vos not running for reelection for State Assembly. For mostly better (and occasionally worse), Vos (along with Scott Walker) is the most consequential Republican in state government of this century — Mark Belling (@MarkBellingShow) February 19, 2026

That sentiment was echoed by another radio host, Jeff Wagner who said, "With the possible exception of Scott Walker, I can't imagine anyone who has had a greater impact on Wisconsin politics than Robin."

I first met Robin Vos in 1994 when he was a legislative aide. It was clear from the start that he was destined to be a star. With the possible exception of Scott Walker, I can't imagine anyone who has had a greater impact on Wisconsin politics than Robin. https://t.co/TKogBrKSaL — Jeff Wagner (@jeffwagnerradio) February 19, 2026

Walker called Vos an "effective advocate for the hard-working taxpayers of Wisconsin."

Robin Vos was an effective advocate for the hard-working taxpayers of Wisconsin and a fierce defender of our conservative reforms. I thank him for his service. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 20, 2026

Walker and Vos oversaw the passage of Act Ten, the public sector union-busting bill that repaired Wisconsin's economy and took power away from the state's massive unions. That legislation led to weeks of massive Left-wing protests in Madison and a failed recall attempt against Walker in 2012.

Vos' retirement comes as Wisconsin Democrats hope to flip the state legislature, which has been solidly Republican for more than a decade. Dan O'Donnell said they're wrong to think Vos' retirement means they're a shoo-in.

RIGHT NOW: Democrats believe that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos's retirement means they are shoo-ins to win a majority this November. As usual, they are wrong. Here's why: https://t.co/2552MtEZZa — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 19, 2026

The stakes are high, of course. "Remember, it's not just the gubernatorial election that's on the ballot in November. It is also every single Assembly seat. Does Robin Vos heading for the exit spell doom for the Republicans? Far from it," O'Donnell said.

