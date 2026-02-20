Wisconsin's Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Earns Two Big Endorsements

Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany has secured a major endorsement in his campaign to replace Wisconsin Democratic Governor Tony Evers. The Wisconsin chapter of Americans for Prosperity (AFPWI) announced yesterday that it's throwing its support behind Tiffany's bid to flip a seat for the Republicans in November.

Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin endorses Congressman @TomTiffanyWI for Governor of Wisconsin.



At a time when families are facing higher energy costs, rising property taxes, and threats to public safety, Wisconsin needs bold, principled, conservative… pic.twitter.com/obcJU0acgE — AFPWI (@AFPWI) February 19, 2026

"At a time when families are facing higher energy costs, rising property taxes, and threats to public safety, Wisconsin needs bold, principled, conservative leadership. Tom Tiffany is a proven leader ready to take the fight to Madison to make life more affordable, keep our communities safe, and defend our constitutional rights. Wisconsin's future is on the line and we're all in," AFPWI wrote on X.

Megan J. Novak, the AFPWI State Director, said that Tiffany "offers a roadmap to bring prosperity to Wisconsin."

“@TomTiffanyWI offers a roadmap to bring prosperity to Wisconsin. His steady leadership and pro-growth policies are the solutions this state needs to make life more affordable for all Wisconsinites..." @MeganJNovak, @AFPWI State Director



Read our full endorsement here ⤵️… — AFPWI (@AFPWI) February 20, 2026

"His steady leadership and pro-growth policies are the solutions this state needs to make life more affordable for all Wisconsinites," Novak said in AFPWI's official enforcement announcement. "As the largest grassroots organization in the state, no one understands better than we do what the top issue is for voters, and the message is clear; the cost of living in Wisconsin is too high. We desperately need a change from the last eight years. Wisconsin cannot afford more failed progressive policies that have led to a 400-year property tax hike and unaffordable energy bills. These failed policies are hurting Wisconsinites, which is why AFP-WI is mobilizing in support of Tom Tiffany to help make Wisconsin the beacon of freedom in the Midwest."

Whoa, listening to @DanODonnellShow today & @AFPWI just endorsed @TomTiffanyWI for governor.



This has to be one of the earliest ever endorsements from the org. What a message. Wisconsin is in play. — Paul Schecklman (@PaulySchecks) February 19, 2026

AFPWI made the announcement on the Dan O'Donnell show yesterday.

Tiffany thanked AFPWI for its support.

Thank you for the support, @AFPWI. We are going to unlock Wisconsin’s potential and bring common sense back to Madison.



Better schools, honest government, lower taxes, and a Wisconsin that families can afford.



Let’s rock and let’s go win this. 🔥 — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) February 19, 2026

And he added on X, "A better Wisconsin is within reach with the RIGHT leadership to turn things around."

Let’s rock and let’s go win. 🔥



A better Wisconsin is within reach with the RIGHT leadership to turn things around. — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) February 19, 2026

Tiffany was also endorsed by Turning Point Action, which called Wisconsin's upcoming election a "fork-in-the-road" moment.

Wisconsin is at a fork-in-the-road moment.



With @TomTiffanyWI, we have an opportunity to stop the socialist train in its tracks.



Tom is a fighter with a proven track record on the House freedom caucus for restoring America first values.



Slam dunk for @TPAction 🗑️🏀 pic.twitter.com/klXl7nSz1j — Brett Galaszewski (@bgalsWI) February 18, 2026

A grateful Tiffany also thanked Turning Point Action for its endorsement.

Let’s go win Wisconsin. 🇺🇸🔥



It’s time to unlock our state’s full potential and lead the Badger State toward opportunity and affordability. — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) February 18, 2026

While Republicans have controlled the legislature, Democrats in the governor's mansion and the state Supreme Court have tried to throw a wrench into Wisconsin's conservative agenda. Governor Tony Evers used his line-item veto powers to unilaterally raise Wisconsin property taxes for the next 400 years, while overseeing a decline in the quality of education and safety of Wisconsin voters.

The state deserves a better choice, and both AFPW and Turning Point Action think that choice is clear: Tom Tiffany is the man for the job.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

