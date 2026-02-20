Wisconsin's Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Earns Two Big Endorsements

Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs
Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please...
We Are a Nation of Too Many Laws – Some Congress Members Are Trying to Change That
We Are a Nation of Too Many Laws – Some Congress Members Are...
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents
Supreme Court Orders CNN to Respond
Supreme Court Orders CNN to Respond
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of His Own Birth Certificate
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of...
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs
California Judge Orders Children's Hospital to Continue 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Minors
California Judge Orders Children's Hospital to Continue 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for M...
Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power
Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power
To the Democrats' Dismay, the List of Hospitals Ending 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Minors Grows
To the Democrats' Dismay, the List of Hospitals Ending 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Mi...
VIP
Democrats Go Blue in Profane Anti-Trump Illinois Senate Campaign Ad
Democrats Go Blue in Profane Anti-Trump Illinois Senate Campaign Ad
The Democrats Just Picked the Worst Person to Give Their Response to the State of the Union Address
The Democrats Just Picked the Worst Person to Give Their Response to the...
Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Will Not Seek Reelection
Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Will Not Seek Reelection
DeSantis Blasts Mamdani Over Proposed Property Tax Hike As Florida Moves to Eliminate Them Entirely
DeSantis Blasts Mamdani Over Proposed Property Tax Hike As Florida Moves to Eliminate...
Republican Steve Hilton Surges to the Lead in California Gubernatorial Race
Republican Steve Hilton Surges to the Lead in California Gubernatorial Race
Tipsheet

Wisconsin's Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Earns Two Big Endorsements

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 20, 2026 12:30 PM
Wisconsin's Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Earns Two Big Endorsements
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany has secured a major endorsement in his campaign to replace Wisconsin Democratic Governor Tony Evers. The Wisconsin chapter of Americans for Prosperity (AFPWI) announced yesterday that it's throwing its support behind Tiffany's bid to flip a seat for the Republicans in November.

Advertisement

"At a time when families are facing higher energy costs, rising property taxes, and threats to public safety, Wisconsin needs bold, principled, conservative leadership. Tom Tiffany is a proven leader ready to take the fight to Madison to make life more affordable, keep our communities safe, and defend our constitutional rights. Wisconsin's future is on the line and we're all in," AFPWI wrote on X.

Megan J. Novak, the AFPWI State Director, said that Tiffany "offers a roadmap to bring prosperity to Wisconsin."

"His steady leadership and pro-growth policies are the solutions this state needs to make life more affordable for all Wisconsinites," Novak said in AFPWI's official enforcement announcement. "As the largest grassroots organization in the state, no one understands better than we do what the top issue is for voters, and the message is clear; the cost of living in Wisconsin is too high. We desperately need a change from the last eight years. Wisconsin cannot afford more failed progressive policies that have led to a 400-year property tax hike and unaffordable energy bills. These failed policies are hurting Wisconsinites, which is why AFP-WI is mobilizing in support of Tom Tiffany to help make Wisconsin the beacon of freedom in the Midwest."

Recommended

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CONSERVATISM ECONOMY REPUBLICAN PARTY WISCONSIN

AFPWI made the announcement on the Dan O'Donnell show yesterday.

Tiffany thanked AFPWI for its support.

And he added on X, "A better Wisconsin is within reach with the RIGHT leadership to turn things around."

Tiffany was also endorsed by Turning Point Action, which called Wisconsin's upcoming election a "fork-in-the-road" moment.

Advertisement

A grateful Tiffany also thanked Turning Point Action for its endorsement.

While Republicans have controlled the legislature, Democrats in the governor's mansion and the state Supreme Court have tried to throw a wrench into Wisconsin's conservative agenda. Governor Tony Evers used his line-item veto powers to unilaterally raise Wisconsin property taxes for the next 400 years, while overseeing a decline in the quality of education and safety of Wisconsin voters.

The state deserves a better choice, and both AFPW and Turning Point Action think that choice is clear: Tom Tiffany is the man for the job.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs Matt Vespa
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs Amy Curtis
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents Jeff Charles
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of His Own Birth Certificate Amy Curtis
The Trans Ice Rink Shooter Story Just Took a Wild Turn Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Advertisement