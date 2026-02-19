Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Has Been Arrested. Here's What We Know.

Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who has been embroiled in a scandal related to the Jeffrey Epstein files for a while now. He's one of the most high-profile names associated with Epstein, and his involvement with Epstein led King Charles III to formally stripped Andrew of his titles including "His Royal Highness" (HRH) style, the title "Prince," and the Duke of York.

Now, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested.

JUST IN - Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested - Sky — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 19, 2026

Here's more from the BBC, which said he was taken into custody "on suspicion of misconduct in public office."

Earlier this morning, unmarked police vehicles were seen arriving at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been living. He was arrested by Thames Valley Police - but while we know they are carrying out searches in Norfolk and Berkshire, we do not know where Andrew was arrested.

BBC Home and Legal Correspondent Dominic Casciani wrote, "Misconduct in Public Office is a really complicated offence. It essentially boils down to an allegation that someone who was doing a job on behalf of the British public did something seriously wrong, knowing it to be wrong."

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS: The former Prince Andrew, Duke of York, second son of HLM Queen Elizabeth II, has been ARRESTED. This caps the running saga of his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein trafficking of women scandal.



It is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's 66th Birthday. pic.twitter.com/tteauscfpF — vbspurs (@vbspurs) February 19, 2026

It's been hundreds of years since a member of the British royal family has been arrested.

The arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, Duke of York, on allegations of misconduct in public office linked to the Epstein matter is breathtaking.



After the statement Buckingham Palace released the other day, I knew it was possible — but I wasn’t sure it… pic.twitter.com/NW93cpuu47 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 19, 2026

People Magazine also reported on the arrest, saying the Thames Valley police acknowledged they'd arrested a "man in his 60s" and that seraches were being carried out in Berkshire and Norfolk.

As of this morning, Mountbatten-Windsor remains in custody.

In a statement, Thames Valley police said, "As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk."

"The man remains in police custody at this time," the statement continued, adding that they will not be naming the arrested man.

The news comes after the Thames Valley Police confirmed it was investigating a complaint alleging that the former Duke of York shared confidential information related to his role as a trade envoy with Epstein, the BBC reported on Feb. 9. The complaint was brought by the anti-monarchy group Republic, which reported King Charles' brother for "suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets," the outlet said.

King Charles III issued a statement on the arrest, according to the BBC:

I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as more news is made available.

