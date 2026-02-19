Guess What Religious Holiday Democrats Forgot to Recognize

Yesterday was Ash Wednesday, the start of the holy season of Lent for most Christians. The season culminates on Easter Sunday, when Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. You probably saw your Catholic friends and colleagues walking around with black ashes on their foreheads yesterday, and the next forty days are meant to be a time of prayer, fasting, and sacrifice.

Advertisement

But if you're the Democratic Party, Ash Wednesday didn't even warrant a mention, but both Ramadan and the Lunar New Year did.

The Democratic Party posted about Ramadan and the Lunar New Year yesterday.



But they did not post a single thing about Ash Wednesday today. pic.twitter.com/aSab84z9k6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 19, 2026

Weird, because just the other day, Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico was talking about how Jesus will judge us on whether or not we enact the Democrats' socialist agenda, because the Bible "doesn't say anything" about abortion and gay marriage. You'd think a party suddenly invoking Jesus would at least acknowledge Ash Wednesday.

Yes. It's that simple.

Unless they can try to use our faith as a cudgel against us, that is.

Of course not- according to them, Christian nationalism is the biggest threat. pic.twitter.com/Xzo1KJGpQ8 — JJ🕊️ (@jesseyjay94) February 19, 2026

We're "domestic terrorists" and a "threat to democracy."

Because of course.



Now don't get me wrong, I LOVE Lunar New Year. And I'm fine with Muslims observing Ramadan.



But ignoring Ash Wednesday sends a very clear and obvious message.



Democrats are anti-God. — 1000HolyPlaces⛪️ (@1000HolyPlaces) February 19, 2026

The message is very clear.

I’m begging the Democrats to just try to be normal for three years. https://t.co/d0KQGh590g — Daniel Penny Fan Club (@DanielPennyFan) February 19, 2026

They are incapable of being normal for three days, let alone three years.

Look as much as I hate the GOP right now, we need to remember that the left hate us. They hate our God. They hate our values. They hate America. They are evil and oppose everything good. Do not dare side with them. https://t.co/MHnsA3P7CR — Thinking_man101 (@ThinkingMan_101) February 19, 2026

All of this.

Any Catholic democrats left? https://t.co/IruI9h9GbZ — Zach Byrnes (@byrnes44) February 19, 2026

We were told Joe Biden was the most devout Catholic to ever hold office. If you ignore his unfettered support of gay marriage, abortion, and "gender-affirming care" for minors — all things prohibited by the Catholic Church.

Democrats, in their rush to create a "diverse" world end up creating a world that excludes conservatives, whites, and Christians. They don't even hide their contempt for us.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.