What Do the Dems Do After They’ve Done Their Worst and It Flops?
Stephen Colbert Hates Black Women and Other Universal Truths
Another Illegal Immigrant Semi Driver Caused a Fatal Crash in Indiana
Here's Another Victim of Mayor Brandon Johnson's War on ShotSpotter
A Wisconsin Middle School Just Violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Has Been Arrested. Here's What We Know.
French President Macron Has a Very Negative View of Free Speech
AI – AI – O
NBC Poll Finds Declining Support for Trump's Immigration Agenda — Blame NBC
Western Civilization Will Disintegrate Without Truth
Too Big to Fail, Too Big to Care
What Should President Trump Say at His State of the Union on Tuesday?
Why Repealing the Endangerment Finding Is a Triumph for Science, Jobs, and American...
Why Is the Federal Government Fundraising for Political Orgs – and Mostly Benefiting...
Tipsheet

Guess What Religious Holiday Democrats Forgot to Recognize

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 19, 2026 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Yesterday was Ash Wednesday, the start of the holy season of Lent for most Christians. The season culminates on Easter Sunday, when Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.  You probably saw your Catholic friends and colleagues walking around with black ashes on their foreheads yesterday, and the next forty days are meant to be a time of prayer, fasting, and sacrifice.

But if you're the Democratic Party, Ash Wednesday didn't even warrant a mention, but both Ramadan and the Lunar New Year did.

Weird, because just the other day, Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico was talking about how Jesus will judge us on whether or not we enact the Democrats' socialist agenda, because the Bible "doesn't say anything" about abortion and gay marriage. You'd think a party suddenly invoking Jesus would at least acknowledge Ash Wednesday.

Yes. It's that simple.

Unless they can try to use our faith as a cudgel against us, that is.

We're "domestic terrorists" and a "threat to democracy."

The message is very clear.

They are incapable of being normal for three days, let alone three years.

All of this.

We were told Joe Biden was the most devout Catholic to ever hold office. If you ignore his unfettered support of gay marriage, abortion, and "gender-affirming care" for minors — all things prohibited by the Catholic Church.

Democrats, in their rush to create a "diverse" world end up creating a world that excludes conservatives, whites, and Christians. They don't even hide their contempt for us.

