Thomas Massie, Who Loves to Talk About His 'Principles,' Just Made Quite the Admission to Politico

Thomas Massie gave an interview to Politico yesterday, in which the publication said he goes "toe-to-toe" with high-ranking members of the Trump administration including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Attorney General Pam Bondi.
Thomas Massie has gone toe-to-toe with Donald Trump, Mike Johnson and Pam Bondi — and he says there’s more to come.— POLITICO (@politico) February 17, 2026
The rebel Republican shares his ominous prediction for the GOP, his strategy to dig even deeper into the Epstein files and more👇 https://t.co/PpOfuFAttB
There was one passage that stood out among many conservatives, one that dealt a major blow to the claims that Massie is operating on principles. Namely, Massie's vote was contingent on whether or not Speaker Mike Johnson would publicly praise him for releasing the Epstein files.
Incredible. Thomas Massie admits he decided how to vote on a bill based on whether Speaker Johnson would release a statement praising him.— AG (@AGHamilton29) February 18, 2026
Very principled. pic.twitter.com/sI8sljtk1Z
"One day, they needed my vote, and I offered to give them my vote if he would issue a press release thanking me for my good work on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. That's all I required to get my vote. And I think he probably went and gave somebody else a bill to pass instead of doing the public statement," Massie told Politico.
Wow.
This is a literal quote from Thomas Massie's interview with Politico. OMG.— Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) February 17, 2026
"Praise me publicly and I'll vote the way you want."
WTAF. pic.twitter.com/JZrMtFGY9V
So very principled.
“Principled conservative” Thomas Massie told Politico he withheld his support on a key vote because he wasn’t praised by Speaker Johnson for the Epstein file releases.— johnny maga (@johnnymaga) February 18, 2026
These are the people calling Trump childish. pic.twitter.com/KOcDcuC9he
The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.
Thanks for the insight into his character. pic.twitter.com/MHSFkKSOJf— melanie haber 🏴☠️ (@melsorbit) February 18, 2026
It's incredibly revealing.
He’s a useful idiot by publications like you. He’s promised for months to read the names, do this do that. He’s done none of it. He’s a blowhard. Because he despises Trump , as does your publication, you’re buying his foolishness.— Lady (@lovingit111) February 17, 2026
Democrats and their media allies will elevate anyone who opposes Trump.
Turns out the "principled" @MassieforKY is just a narcissistic douchebag who wants his head patted and a milk bone. https://t.co/jqbclU8URQ— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 18, 2026
Hard to argue with this.
Coming soon to a campaign ad: Thomas Massie requires that he be praised publicly in order to secure his vote in Congress. https://t.co/eFsq0TFbKH— Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) February 18, 2026
The ads write themselves.
