Thomas Massie, Who Loves to Talk About His 'Principles,' Just Made Quite the Admission to Politico

John Cornyn Is Using This Issue to Win the Primary – but Is It Too Late?
John Cornyn Is Using This Issue to Win the Primary – but Is...
Trump Is Losing Patience With Iran, and the Regime Better Take Notice
Trump Is Losing Patience With Iran, and the Regime Better Take Notice
This Hospital Just Made a Huge Announcement on 'Gender-Affirming Care' for Children
This Hospital Just Made a Huge Announcement on 'Gender-Affirming Care' for Children
These Police Officers Reached Out to Border Patrol for Help – Now They Could Lose Their Badges
These Police Officers Reached Out to Border Patrol for Help – Now They...
You Won't Believe What the Iranian Regime Did to Citizens Attending a 16-Year-Old Girl's Memorial
You Won't Believe What the Iranian Regime Did to Citizens Attending a 16-Year-Old...
Alaska Democrat Says Her Native Language Is 'Ahead of the Curve' on Pronouns
Alaska Democrat Says Her Native Language Is 'Ahead of the Curve' on Pronouns
Are Democrats Working With the Media to Derail Jasmine Crockett's Senate Run?
Are Democrats Working With the Media to Derail Jasmine Crockett's Senate Run?
Rep. Jayapal Introduces 'Trans Bill of Rights' Because People Are Jealous of 'Trans Joy'
Rep. Jayapal Introduces 'Trans Bill of Rights' Because People Are Jealous of 'Trans...
Here's How We Know Tim Walz Is Lying About Filling Klobuchar's Senate Seat
Here's How We Know Tim Walz Is Lying About Filling Klobuchar's Senate Seat
D.C. Water Manager Gadis Once Praised City's Diverse Executives. How's That Working Out for Everyone?
D.C. Water Manager Gadis Once Praised City's Diverse Executives. How's That Working Out...
Randy Fine Said Nothing Wrong
Randy Fine Said Nothing Wrong
VIP
VA Finally Makes Important Stand for Veterans' Gun Rights
VA Finally Makes Important Stand for Veterans' Gun Rights
Harry Enten Issues a Brutal Warning to Democrats For the Upcoming Midterm Elections
Harry Enten Issues a Brutal Warning to Democrats For the Upcoming Midterm Elections
Gutfeld Says Democrats Look Like ‘Children’ on the World Stage After AOC’s Embarrassing Munich Showing
Gutfeld Says Democrats Look Like ‘Children’ on the World Stage After AOC’s Embarrassing...
Heroic Bystander Who Stopped Trans Shooter's Rampage Speaks Out, Recounts the Rhode Island Tragedy
Heroic Bystander Who Stopped Trans Shooter's Rampage Speaks Out, Recounts the Rhode Island...
Tipsheet

Thomas Massie, Who Loves to Talk About His 'Principles,' Just Made Quite the Admission to Politico

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 18, 2026 10:30 AM
Thomas Massie, Who Loves to Talk About His 'Principles,' Just Made Quite the Admission to Politico
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Thomas Massie gave an interview to Politico yesterday, in which the publication said he goes "toe-to-toe" with high-ranking members of the Trump administration including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Advertisement

There was one passage that stood out among many conservatives, one that dealt a major blow to the claims that Massie is operating on principles. Namely, Massie's vote was contingent on whether or not Speaker Mike Johnson would publicly praise him for releasing the Epstein files.

"One day, they needed my vote, and I offered to give them my vote if he would issue a press release thanking me for my good work on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. That's all I required to get my vote. And I think he probably went and gave somebody else a bill to pass instead of doing the public statement," Massie told Politico.

Wow.

So very principled.

Recommended

Here's How We Know Tim Walz Is Lying About Filling Klobuchar's Senate Seat Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP MIKE JOHNSON PAM BONDI POLITICO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

It's incredibly revealing.

Democrats and their media allies will elevate anyone who opposes Trump.

Hard to argue with this.

The ads write themselves.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How We Know Tim Walz Is Lying About Filling Klobuchar's Senate Seat Amy Curtis
Heroic Bystander Who Stopped Trans Shooter's Rampage Speaks Out, Recounts the Rhode Island Tragedy Dmitri Bolt
Gutfeld Says Democrats Look Like ‘Children’ on the World Stage After AOC’s Embarrassing Munich Showing Dmitri Bolt
Are Democrats Working With the Media to Derail Jasmine Crockett's Senate Run? Amy Curtis
The Muslim Dog Hate Scandal Kurt Schlichter
Kevin O'Leary Blasts CNN Panel Over Mamdani’s Tax Hike: 'You're All Nuts' Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's How We Know Tim Walz Is Lying About Filling Klobuchar's Senate Seat Amy Curtis
Advertisement