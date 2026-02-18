Wisconsin's DPI Continues to Stonewall the Public About Taxpayer-Funded Standards Workshop
Tipsheet

Harrowing Video Shows PA Woman Escape Attempted Kidnapping With Help of Store Employees

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 18, 2026 4:00 PM
Harrowing Video Shows PA Woman Escape Attempted Kidnapping With Help of Store Employees
AP Photo/Matt Volz, File

Employees at a Pennsylvania store are being praised for their quick thinking in protecting a woman who alleges she was assaulted and kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend on Valentine's Day.

In harrowing video, the unnamed woman can be seen fleeing a U-Haul truck and running barefoot across the snowy parking lot of a convenience store in Butler, PA. She retreats to the back of the store as her ex-boyfriend, identified as Kenneth Clarke, pulls the U-Haul into the parking lot and enters the store, where he confronts the victim.

Here's more:

The woman ran into Butler Tobacco and Grocery.

"This girl came in shaking, shoeless, bloody, and crying, she was being kidnapped, said Tori Adams, the clerk at the store at the time. "So, I told her to hide in the back room."

Security cameras captured Clarke parking next to the store and coming inside.

"He came in yelling that she had supposedly stolen things from him," Adams said, explaining she put herself between the man and the back of the store where the woman was.

"I told him he needed to go; I was already on the phone with the police," Adams said.

It got Clarke to head back inside the U-Haul and drive off.

Police said Butler City officers were originally dispatched around 2 p.m. on Saturday to the 100 block of Pillow Street for a report of a possible kidnapping and domestic assault. An officer met with the victim, who said she had been involved in a physical altercation with her ex-boyfriend that began on McGeary Street.

The victim told police Clarke struck her in the face multiple times, causing abrasions to her lips and mouth and tearing out her lip ring. She said Clarke then placed both hands around her neck and began to strangle her, causing her to begin losing consciousness.

According to the victim, Clarke grabbed her by the hair and shoved her into a wall, cutting her left ear. Her shirt was also torn during the assault, police said.

Related:

Clarke was later arrested on multiple charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, and simple assault.

The store employees are being hailed as heroes for defending the victim. 

Others were thankful cameras captured the whole ordeal.

The cameras help build the case against Clarke. He's reportedly being held on $250,000 bond.

Shop manager Lisa Albert, who was not in the store at the time, praised Adams for her actions. For her part, Adams said she was scared but wasn't going to let Clarke hurt the woman or Adam's 13-year-old son, who was in the store at the time.

"Scared, scared for her, scared for myself. Scared for my son, my 13-year-old son was behind the counter, and I was like, 'Not today, my kid's here,' because I don't know what [Clarke] is capable of," Adams told the media.

