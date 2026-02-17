Nexo, the premier digital assets wealth platform, has announced its return to the U.S. market this year after a three-year hiatus. The company, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, left the U.S. market in 2022 after unclear regulations and pressure from the Biden administration prompted it and similar companies to relocate jobs and investments overseas.

At the time, Nexo said the decision to leave the U.S. markets was "regrettable but necessary" after "more than 18 months of good-faith dialogue with US state and federal regulators" came to a "dead end." The company, co-founded by former Bulgarian lawmaker Antoni Trenchev, paid the Biden administration a $45 million fine to settle charges brought by U.S. regulators over a crypto lending product, which the Securities and Exchange Commission said should have been registered as a security.

Thanks to President Trump's business-friendly administration, Nexo said it now offer a suite of digital asset services and advanced portfolio management, including crypto-backed credit lines and both flexible and Fixed-Term Yield programs.

Nexo says this move reflects a "long-term commitment to operating in markets where regulatory frameworks are evolving," and expanded on its return to the U.S. markets in a press release:

Nexo today announced its formal return to the United States market in 2026. The company’s official U.S. relaunch is being executed in partnership with regulated partners, providing a U.S.-compliant framework for the company’s investment and credit product offerings. Digital asset trading infrastructure is provided by Bakkt, a publicly listed U.S.-based digital asset platform purpose-built to support institutional risk management and compliance. Nexo’s renewed presence in the United States follows a period of deliberate recalibration and reflects the company’s long-term commitment to operating in markets where regulatory frameworks are evolving, institutional standards are clearly defined, and innovation can be pursued responsibly. The relaunch represents a strategic alignment with clients and partners who prioritize resilience, strong governance, and disciplined risk management in the digital asset ecosystem. ... Digital asset trading infrastructure is provided by Bakkt through a partnership that establishes a robust foundation and aligns Nexo’s global platform with U.S. regulatory expectations and best-in-class governance standards. This event marks a significant milestone in the company’s strategy to build an enduring digital wealth infrastructure rooted in trust, innovation, and long-term value creation. With over $371 billion in processed transactions, Nexo continues to deliver secure, institutional-grade digital asset solutions globally. Its return to the U.S. marks the firm’s conviction that the next chapter of digital asset adoption will be shaped by regulatory clarity, institutional-grade standards, and responsible growth.

Eleonor Genova, Nexo Head of Communications, told Townhall, "Under the previous administration, digital asset companies faced a regulatory environment that operated through enforcement actions rather than clear rulemaking – an approach that drove billions in investment and thousands of jobs overseas. Today's pro-innovation stance represents a 180-degree turn. This administration recognizes that America can't lead the global economy by pushing emerging industries away. Nexo's return through our partnership with Bakkt, a publicly listed U.S.-regulated platform, reflects our confidence that regulatory clarity has finally arrived. We are not just coming back; we are investing in America's future as the center of responsible digital asset innovation. That's the kind of environment where companies like Nexo can operate with confidence and build for the long term."

For three years, the Biden administration told companies like Nexo to comply with rules that were never clearly written — and when they couldn’t divine regulators’ intentions, they were fined and driven offshore. Now the same firm that once called the U.S. environment a “dead end” is returning under a framework built on partnerships, compliance, and clarity. That’s not an accident. It’s the difference between governance by enforcement and governance by rules. Under President Trump, America is poised to lead the next phase of digital finance rather than regulating innovation out of existence. Nexo’s return is a sign that the door — once slammed shut — is open again.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

