After Attacking Dog Ownership, Nerdeen Kiswani Does Damage Control

It's clear that most Americans get testy when you even suggest outlawing dog ownership. New York Leftist Muslim Nerdeen Kiswani said the other day that "NYC is coming to Islam" on dogs being filthy and unfit to live in homes. Florida Rep. Randy Fine said what most of us were thinking: we chose our dogs. He's been hammering Democrats about it, too, many of whom are eager to call critics of Kiswani and Islam "racist," but none of whom can bring themselves to say they won't ban dogs to appease Muslims.

Now Kiswani is doing two things, and the first one involves her playing the victim, accusing Fine of making a "genocidal statement."

Randy fine posted this genocidal statement about me. Thing is, no one is forcing you to choose. He’s just like the millions of other racists hounding me this past week, looking for a reason to be Islamophobic.



Just replace Muslims with any other religion and ask if this is ok. https://t.co/eYBTlmCR43 — Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) February 16, 2026

Genocide is the "deliberate, systematic, and intentional destruction—in whole or in part—of a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group." Nothing Fine said is remotely genocidal. Muslims who don't like dogs are free to leave America, where dogs are part of our culture, and go to one of the many Muslim nations that openly slaughter dogs in the street.

No other religion in the world imposes their beliefs on you. Islam is threat to Western Civilization and it must be treated as such.

Seems like many forgot it, I haven’t. https://t.co/k6xmBJkg4j pic.twitter.com/qwTezJmeFe — Cat Olvedo (@CatOlvedo) February 16, 2026

We will never forget.

You can't replace any other major religion with Islam in Fine's statement because no major religion besides Islam has a comprehensive legal system that explicitly requires non-Muslims to live under its religious rules and penalties in a society governed by that faith.



You went… https://t.co/pg0UUCnNMm pic.twitter.com/5wAapCDRqJ — Good Dog, Blue. 🐶 (@sasimmons) February 16, 2026

Exactly this. Jews and Christians are not demanding theocratic control over nations. Only Islamists are.

But Kiswani didn't stop there. She is now saying she actually cares more about dogs than the people who keep them in their homes, where they are safe, sheltered, fed, and given proper medical care.

People replying with dog pics like it’s supposed to upset me. Meanwhile those pics are fitting my spirits bc I think they’re adorable. All I was saying is they deserve better than a life confined to a tiny apartment w/ scheduled bathroom breaks on sidewalks.



If anything, sounds… — Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) February 17, 2026

"If anything, sounds like I care more about their quality of life than the people using them as a gotcha," Kiswani wrote. Hello, retcon!

Stupid woman trying to back pedal. Her post said nothing about banning dogs because of bathroom breaks. It talked about banning dogs because we are "coming to Islam".

But lying is encouraged in Islam. https://t.co/9bg1KrVJqn pic.twitter.com/cxdhX9MZTB — Imzadi (@imzadi_hkr) February 17, 2026

We all saw her original post. There was no concern for the welfare of dogs.

Just for the imposition of the will of Islam.

I don't know if I am more offended that she thinks the everyone else is so stupid that we will believe this lie or that she is so stupid as to think no one will see through this lie.



Also, if she likes the dog pics so much, why are replies closed on this? https://t.co/mf2dC0I0ME — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) February 17, 2026

She's hoping Democrats will continue calling her critics "racist," "anti-Muslim," and "xenophobic."

Also, she doesn't like dogs.

Someone realized that her words have done a lot of damage and is now trying to backpedal as quickly as she can.



We’re still not going to give up our dogs. https://t.co/m3FuWVcvXL — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) February 17, 2026

Never giving up our dogs.

You led your post with “Finally, NYC is coming to Islam,” so I think you were saying a bit more than that. https://t.co/i7F2AX6J5n — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 17, 2026

She gave the game away, and now she's backpedaling.

