Tipsheet

After Attacking Dog Ownership, Nerdeen Kiswani Does Damage Control

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 17, 2026 1:30 PM
After Attacking Dog Ownership, Nerdeen Kiswani Does Damage Control
Meghan Davis/Johns Hopkins University via AP

It's clear that most Americans get testy when you even suggest outlawing dog ownership. New York Leftist Muslim Nerdeen Kiswani said the other day that "NYC is coming to Islam" on dogs being filthy and unfit to live in homes. Florida Rep. Randy Fine said what most of us were thinking: we chose our dogs. He's been hammering Democrats about it, too, many of whom are eager to call critics of Kiswani and Islam "racist," but none of whom can bring themselves to say they won't ban dogs to appease Muslims.

Now Kiswani is doing two things, and the first one involves her playing the victim, accusing Fine of making a "genocidal statement."

Genocide is the "deliberate, systematic, and intentional destruction—in whole or in part—of a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group." Nothing Fine said is remotely genocidal. Muslims who don't like dogs are free to leave America, where dogs are part of our culture, and go to one of the many Muslim nations that openly slaughter dogs in the street.

We will never forget.

DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA ISLAM NEW YORK

Exactly this. Jews and Christians are not demanding theocratic control over nations. Only Islamists are.

But Kiswani didn't stop there. She is now saying she actually cares more about dogs than the people who keep them in their homes, where they are safe, sheltered, fed, and given proper medical care.

"If anything, sounds like I care more about their quality of life than the people using them as a gotcha," Kiswani wrote. Hello, retcon!

We all saw her original post. There was no concern for the welfare of dogs.

Just for the imposition of the will of Islam.

She's hoping Democrats will continue calling her critics "racist," "anti-Muslim," and "xenophobic."

Also, she doesn't like dogs.

Never giving up our dogs.

She gave the game away, and now she's backpedaling.

