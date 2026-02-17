Is the Minneapolis City Council Going to Punish Businesses That Accommodated ICE?

Just a couple of days ago, Democrats were sounding the alarm that the anti-ICE protests in the city had cost it $200 million in revenue.

After a month of anti-ICE protests and chaos, Minneapolis’ economy is down $200 million. Turns out flouting the law comes with a massive price tag.pic.twitter.com/9fZNwJTtDH — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) February 16, 2026

Advertisement

Here's more:

But ICE is not the reason the city took an economic hit. Democrats harassed hotels into refusing ICE agents, Leftists mobs made noise outside hotels which surely kept tourists away, and they also told businesses to close their doors on January 23.

Submitted from Minneapolis resident:



“So, Walz proposes forgivable loans for businesses affected by the ICE surge, and city council members send out emails telling businesses to close their doors and workers to stay home. Of course, businesses are affected by ICE when they… pic.twitter.com/rSUb7SdxHY — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) February 15, 2026

But for all the pearl-clutching, it appears the Minneapolis City Council might just be poised to punish businesses who housed ICE agents during the surge.

Two weeks ago, the Council delayed reapproval of those licenses, according to Alpha News.

Minneapolis City Council to vote on liquor licenses for hotels that reportedly housed ICE



Two weeks ago, the council delayed reapproval of liquor licenses belonging to two hotels that reportedly housed ICE agents during Operation Metro Surge.



The state’s largest trade… pic.twitter.com/mLgsEU2XEj — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) February 16, 2026

Here's more:

The Minneapolis City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to approve liquor licenses for two hotels that reportedly housed ICE agents during Operation Metro Surge. The council previously delayed reapproval of those licenses two weeks ago. On Feb. 3, council members sent a slate of liquor licenses on to the next stage of approval. However, two of those licenses were pulled out of the group and scheduled for a later vote. Those two licenses belonged to Canopy by Hilton and The Depot. At that council meeting, the Minneapolis city attorney said the city found that the hotels in question “comply with all applicable liquor licensing laws and ordinances and regulations, and therefore they are eligible to have the license renewed.” Despite this, council members moved to delay the liquor licenses for both hotels. In short, council members claimed that ICE agents had stayed at those hotels, and that ICE agents are known to use hotel bars to get drunk and engage in illegal behavior.

Advertisement

But remember: President Trump is the authoritarian who will weaponize government against his political opponents.

There are standards and venue requirements for approval or renewal of a liquor license, and the guest list from the hotel isn't one of them!



Pure political corruption. — FBB (@FactBasedBanter) February 17, 2026

Yes, it is. Pure political corruption.

So political retaliation is the official position of the Minneapolis City Council? — RW4115 (@RWichmann4151) February 16, 2026

Seems that way.

There's even a political group pushing to revoke the liquor licenses.

Here ya go , feel free to watch the whole clip, I would suggest it, but here’s The Sunrise Movement telling the world that they are behind the liquor license

@ 2.30 min mark

They are discussing commies . https://t.co/k235btT3Yt — Smith (@Smith_mountian) February 16, 2026

There it is, in full color.

Denying a liquor license for political reasons is plainly illegal.



If Minneapolis continues down this path, I hope they're sued into bankruptcy. https://t.co/IwrnHz49yn — Walter Hudson (@WalterHudson) February 16, 2026

The lawsuits are coming.

Minneapolis had been too quiet the past week. We knew they’d get back to screwing over their businesses and residents shortly. https://t.co/dW0WYTGrYz — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) February 16, 2026

Advertisement

There must be punishment for cooperating with ICE.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.