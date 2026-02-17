Nobody Is Hurting Our Dogs
Nobody Is Hurting Our Dogs
Trans Athlete at the Center of Washington Wrestling Controversy Withdraws From State Tournament
Trans Athlete at the Center of Washington Wrestling Controversy Withdraws From State Tourn...
Politico Just Admitted Non-Citizens Do Vote in Our Elections
Politico Just Admitted Non-Citizens Do Vote in Our Elections
Is the Minneapolis City Council Going to Punish Businesses That Accommodated ICE?
Is the Minneapolis City Council Going to Punish Businesses That Accommodated ICE?
Here's President Trump's Statement on the Passing of Jesse Jackson
Here's President Trump's Statement on the Passing of Jesse Jackson
Rep. McBride Can't Even Bring Himself to Say 'Boogeymen'
Rep. McBride Can't Even Bring Himself to Say 'Boogeymen'
Lie-a-Watha Strikes Again! Elizabeth Warren Doesn't Tell the Truth About Tesla Paying Taxes
Lie-a-Watha Strikes Again! Elizabeth Warren Doesn't Tell the Truth About Tesla Paying Taxe...
This Chinese Olympic Traitor Failed to Win Gold in Italy
This Chinese Olympic Traitor Failed to Win Gold in Italy
VIP
Democrats' Dogged Defense of Islam
Democrats' Dogged Defense of Islam
Check Out This Poetry Eric Swalwell Penned in College
Check Out This Poetry Eric Swalwell Penned in College
Did You See How the Left Is Spinning the Death of a Georgia Women Hit by a Car Driven by an Illegal?
Did You See How the Left Is Spinning the Death of a...
CBS Pulled the Plug on Stephen Colbert's Interview With James Talarico. Here's Why.
CBS Pulled the Plug on Stephen Colbert's Interview With James Talarico. Here's Why.
Scott Jennings Torches Dems’ Munich Showing, Says Rubio ‘Gave the Speech of a Lifetime’
Scott Jennings Torches Dems’ Munich Showing, Says Rubio ‘Gave the Speech of a...
Kevin O’Leary Torches CNN Panel Over SAVE Act: Every Other Country Solved This Decades Ago
Kevin O’Leary Torches CNN Panel Over SAVE Act: Every Other Country Solved This...
Tipsheet

Rep. Randy Fine Just Put Ro Khanna in the Dog House

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 17, 2026 11:30 AM
Rep. Randy Fine Just Put Ro Khanna in the Dog House
AP Photo/Phil Sears

Florida Rep. Randy Fine pulled a masterful move this week. By simply tweeting he'd support our right to keep dogs over the Muslims who would ban them (as Muslims see dogs as "unclean"), he helped expose this undeniable truth: the Democrats will do whatever it takes to not be seen as racist. If that means banning Fido, so be it.

Advertisement

It's been revealing, and it's a heck of a choice for Democrats to make in a midterm year: calling out critics of Islamic dog bans "racist" probably won't play well with the overwhelming majority of the 60 million-plus households that own dogs in this country. For the past two days, Fine has been smacking down the Democrats who have attacked him, including California Rep. Ro Khannah, who is now saying the comment on which Fine made his original post was an "alleged comment."

"Alleged?"

She put it in writing.

This isn't hard, Democrats. All you have to do is say, "We will not let Muslims ban dogs. We will not support Islamic dog bans." Yet we've noticed Democrats — not one — have done that.

Recommended

Kevin O’Leary Torches CNN Panel Over SAVE Act: Every Other Country Solved This Decades Ago Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOGE FLORIDA ISLAM

Instead, they're attacking critics of Islam and Muslims as "anti-Muslim" and "xenophobic."

He won't, because that would be "racist." 

In Afghanistan, women can't leave their homes or even see a doctor, because only men are allowed to be doctors. Yet not a single Democrat, who will scream "healthcare is a right" have said a word.

Will any of us be surprised when this happens? Nope, and the authorities will blame and punish the dog owners when it does.

That's what Democrats always do. They will paint the normal, popular positions of Republicans as "extremist" while supporting the most insane, extreme things out there. They call bans on late-term abortion "extreme," but they don't believe killing a fully-formed baby is extreme.

Advertisement

It's not pretty, in case you were wondering.

And Leftists in England are eager to help them. In the name of "diversity."

Simply incredible.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kevin O’Leary Torches CNN Panel Over SAVE Act: Every Other Country Solved This Decades Ago Dmitri Bolt
Nobody Is Hurting Our Dogs Kurt Schlichter
Look What the Rhode Island Hockey Rink Shooter Posted on X Before the Attack Matt Vespa
Is the Minneapolis City Council Going to Punish Businesses That Accommodated ICE? Amy Curtis
Lie-a-Watha Strikes Again! Elizabeth Warren Doesn't Tell the Truth About Tesla Paying Taxes Amy Curtis
Gavin Newsom Is Getting Dragged for Not Knowing What Illiterate Means...and It's Pretty Funny Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Kevin O’Leary Torches CNN Panel Over SAVE Act: Every Other Country Solved This Decades Ago Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement