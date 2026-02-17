Rep. Randy Fine Just Put Ro Khanna in the Dog House

Florida Rep. Randy Fine pulled a masterful move this week. By simply tweeting he'd support our right to keep dogs over the Muslims who would ban them (as Muslims see dogs as "unclean"), he helped expose this undeniable truth: the Democrats will do whatever it takes to not be seen as racist. If that means banning Fido, so be it.

It's been revealing, and it's a heck of a choice for Democrats to make in a midterm year: calling out critics of Islamic dog bans "racist" probably won't play well with the overwhelming majority of the 60 million-plus households that own dogs in this country. For the past two days, Fine has been smacking down the Democrats who have attacked him, including California Rep. Ro Khannah, who is now saying the comment on which Fine made his original post was an "alleged comment."

Taking an alleged comment by one person and attributing it to everyone who shares that person's faith is the definition of bigotry.



And prior to hurling more insults, you may wish to re-read Genesis 1:27 that all humans are made in the "image of God." https://t.co/yDBEJH4xgA — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) February 16, 2026

"Alleged?"

She put it in writing.

An alleged comment? IT WAS IN WRITING, POSTED TO X, AND SEEN MILLIONS OF TIMES BEFORE I RESPONDED.



Perhaps you should have read it before you started spouting off like an idiot.



As for quoting the Torah, you're forgiven as it is not your faith, but in that same chapter --… https://t.co/t9TvjLemFq pic.twitter.com/eH1HW8h4cR — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 17, 2026

This isn't hard, Democrats. All you have to do is say, "We will not let Muslims ban dogs. We will not support Islamic dog bans." Yet we've noticed Democrats — not one — have done that.

Instead, they're attacking critics of Islam and Muslims as "anti-Muslim" and "xenophobic."

So you’re saying Islam doesn’t have views on dogs most westerners would strongly disagree with? — Fred (@Grand_handsomer) February 17, 2026

He won't, because that would be "racist."

I’m choosing my dogs, cats and even the snakes and mice in my yard every time over a religion that wants to oppress me simply because I exist as a woman.

Not sorry. — Kerry Slone(Stilettos&Shotguns) (@thereal_SnS) February 16, 2026

In Afghanistan, women can't leave their homes or even see a doctor, because only men are allowed to be doctors. Yet not a single Democrat, who will scream "healthcare is a right" have said a word.

Islamists are going to try and k*ll our dogs. Kick the Muslims out.https://t.co/wscfw39Sy5 — Ultra MAGA Deplorable Deb 🇺🇸 (@DebraMMason1) February 16, 2026

Will any of us be surprised when this happens? Nope, and the authorities will blame and punish the dog owners when it does.

Listen, hoe.



Stop pretending that near ubiquitous beliefs are outliers. https://t.co/zVE8liiGV3 — Rekieta Law (@RekietaLaw) February 17, 2026

That's what Democrats always do. They will paint the normal, popular positions of Republicans as "extremist" while supporting the most insane, extreme things out there. They call bans on late-term abortion "extreme," but they don't believe killing a fully-formed baby is extreme.

Vets, weigh in on how you saw dogs treated in Muslim countries.



I already have on my TL.



Don’t let them shame you from telling the truth about what you saw with your own eyes. https://t.co/Ghavr0dOPH — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 17, 2026

It's not pretty, in case you were wondering.

Dips**t they posted it on Twitter and Muslims in England are demanding the same thing. https://t.co/HlNyy8EtTB — Year of the Snake. Snake? SNAAAAAAKE! (@triggeringyou) February 17, 2026

And Leftists in England are eager to help them. In the name of "diversity."

Now it’s an alleged comment. Hahahaha https://t.co/XzkUbIsHfG — LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) February 17, 2026

Simply incredible.

