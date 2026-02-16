The United Nations Gets Community Noted for Misleading Post on Child Marriage

The United Nations (U.N.) is one of the most corrupt and useless governing bodies on the planet, and that's quite the accomplishment. They're also fundamentally dishonest when it comes to the issues they supposedly intend to address. In this case, the issue is child marriage. When you hear that phrase, you probably have a mental image of where such practice is common, and who participates in that practice.
But check out the image the U.N. uses to talk about child marriage.
Every 3 seconds, a girl is married somewhere in the world.— United Nations (@UN) February 14, 2026
Child marriage is a human rights violation that denies girls the chance to reach their full potential.
This #ValentinesDay, join @UNFPA in speaking out against this form of gender-based violence: https://t.co/UyRhZUcH6G pic.twitter.com/tm0PkNDDYU
Really? A blonde girl?
The post got the Community Note treatment, pointing out that the countries that practice child marriage are not white nations. "The image in this post is deliberately misleading," the Community Note reads. "Even their own site shows that the vast majority of child marriages happen in countries that are predominantly dark skinned. The use of a white woman with blond hair is a dishonest representation of the problem."
It then links to the U.N. Population Fund, which does list the countries where child marriage is prevalent. Here are some of them.
The top 10 countries with the highest rates of child marriage are:— Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) February 15, 2026
1. Niger — 76%
2. Chad — 61%
3. Central African Republic — 61%
4. Mali — 54%
5. Mozambique — 53%
6. South Sudan — 52%
7. Bangladesh — 51%
8. Burkina Faso — 51%
9. Guinea — 47%
10. Somalia — 45%
Why is the UN… https://t.co/TcZHY3EobJ
"Why is the UN using a white blonde girl to depict child marriage when this happens overwhelmingly with black and brown people?" Lee wrote.
Because pointing out this very relevant fact would be racist.
Why did you use an image purposely obscuring the fact that the vast majority of child marriage happens in Islamic cultures? It's brown girls in hijabs and burkas not little blonde girls in veils.— Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) February 16, 2026
They don't want to contribute to "Islamophobia," of course.
Hi UN, was the image you selected meant to evoke an adult woman's healthy marriage in the West?— Thunderican (@thunderican) February 15, 2026
Presumably you would never sow confusion deliberately.https://t.co/E08kdXsE9p pic.twitter.com/gtP05HZ7Ug
Yes. The implications here are damning.
I've corrected the image for you, @UN— Rafe Heydel-Mankoo (@RafHM) February 15, 2026
The UN knows child marriage is overwhelmingly a feature of non-White cultures (the worst offenders are Islamic & some African & Asian cultures)
But it is central to progressive ideology that only white people should be portrayed negatively https://t.co/mXMId1Uvu5 pic.twitter.com/HcESButt4X
That's more accurate.
The usage of a racially inappropriate character in this picture genuinely had me confused for a moment— Crémieux (@cremieuxrecueil) February 14, 2026
In reality, there are almost zero White child brides. The practice is so rare in White countries that no one collects the data
They should've used a more representative image: https://t.co/cG5MCDh5ZW pic.twitter.com/oZ96JL7YyE
That would be discriminatory and bigoted, of course.
9 of the top 10 countries for child marriage are Islamic.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 16, 2026
The UN: “Let’s slap a Norwegian on this thing.” https://t.co/QoExNwYuZE
That's exactly what they did.
