Tipsheet

The United Nations Gets Community Noted for Misleading Post on Child Marriage

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 16, 2026 9:30 AM
The United Nations Gets Community Noted for Misleading Post on Child Marriage
AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File

The United Nations (U.N.) is one of the most corrupt and useless governing bodies on the planet, and that's quite the accomplishment. They're also fundamentally dishonest when it comes to the issues they supposedly intend to address. In this case, the issue is child marriage. When you hear that phrase, you probably have a mental image of where such practice is common, and who participates in that practice.

But check out the image the U.N. uses to talk about child marriage.

Really? A blonde girl? 

The post got the Community Note treatment, pointing out that the countries that practice child marriage are not white nations. "The image in this post is deliberately misleading," the Community Note reads. "Even their own site shows that the vast majority of child marriages happen in countries that are predominantly dark skinned. The use of a white woman with blond hair is a dishonest representation of the problem." 

It then links to the U.N. Population Fund, which does list the countries where child marriage is prevalent. Here are some of them.

AFRICA INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT ISLAM UNITED NATIONS

"Why is the UN using a white blonde girl to depict child marriage when this happens overwhelmingly with black and brown people?" Lee wrote.

Because pointing out this very relevant fact would be racist.

They don't want to contribute to "Islamophobia," of course.

Yes. The implications here are damning.

That's more accurate.

That would be discriminatory and bigoted, of course.

That's exactly what they did.

