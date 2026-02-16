Let’s Liberate Cuba and Gut America’s Left
Spike Lee Makes Anti-Israel Statement at NBA All-Star Game

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 16, 2026 7:30 AM
Spike Lee Makes Anti-Israel Statement at NBA All-Star Game
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Deni Avdija is the first Israeli basketball star to play in the NBA's All-Star Game, as a starter for Team World. Avdija is proud to be there, telling the media, "It's a dream come true," to represent Israel on the court.

But because sports cannot be free of politics, this is how filmmaker Spike Lee showed up at the game, decked out in "Free Palestine" garb.

Simply incredible.

No other such garb would be allowed.

Fair enough.

That would lead to weeks of media outrage. This gets crickets.

ANTISEMITISM ISRAEL PALESTINIANS

They knew exactly what they were doing.

We're sure Mamdani is thrilled with this.

They don't care about any of that actual genocide.

Just Israel.

