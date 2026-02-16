Legendary Actor and Director Robert Duvall Dead at 95

Storied actor and director Robert Duvall has died. He was 95 years old. He was best known for his roles in "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now," as well as his small part as Boo Radley in "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Duvall died at his home on February 15, according to a Facebook post by his wife, Luciana Pedraza.

Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.

To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind. Duvall was born in San Diego, California to parents Mildred and Rear Admiral William Howard Duvall. He was the second of three children. His mother was a relative of Civil War General Robert E. Lee and a member of the Virginia Lee family.

Duvall grew up in Annapolis, Maryland, and referred to himself as a "Navy brat" in interviews. He attended Severn School in Severna Park and graduated from Principia College in Elsah, Illinois, in 1953.

His father, who was made a captain in the Navy at 39, expected Duvall to follow in his military footsteps, but Duvall knew he was good at acting and ended up serving in the Army from August of 1953 to August of 1954.

In 1955, Duvall went to the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York City, where he was classmates with icons like Dustin Hoffman, Gene Hackman, and James Caan. He was roommates with Hoffman and Hackman, remaining friends with both of them.

Duvall worked for the Gateway Playhouse, taking a break while he was in the Army and at the Neighborhood Playhouse School. He returned to Gateway in 1955, where he starred in several plays, including William Inge's "Picnic" and Arthur Miller's "The Crucible."

He made his off-Broadway debut at the Gate Theater in a production of George Bernard Shaw's "Mrs. Warren's Profession." In 1965, he won an Obie Award for his role as Eddie Carbone in Arthur Miller's "A View from the Bridge."

Duvall debuted on Broadway in 1966 in a production of Frederick Knott's "Wait Until Dark."

His film debut came in 1962, when he starred as Arthur "Boo" Radley in "To Kill A Mockingbird." He was on screen for a short period of time, but his performance left an impression.

Duvall's film career exploded in the 1970s and 80s, when he played Major Frank Burns in the film version of "M*A*S*H" and as Tom Hagen in "The Godfather" and "The Godfather Part II." He was nominated for an Academy Award for "The Godfather." In 1974, Duvall had an uncredited roll in Francis Ford Coppola's "The Conversation," starring Gene Hackman.

Duvall received another Academy Award nomination and won both a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for his role as Lt. Colonel Kilgore in "Apocalypse Now" (1979).

His prolific career continued through the 1980s, 90s, and 2000s. In 2005, he was awarded the National Medal of Arts by George W. Bush. Duvall attended Bush's inauguration in 2001 and supported Rudy Giuliani's 2008 campaign. He also appeared with John McCain and Sarah Pail at a rally in New Mexico in 2008. All told, Duvall's career spanned seven decades and included more than 140 television and film credits.

He also directed "Angelo My Love" (1983), "The Apostle" (1997), and "Wild Horses" (2015).

Duvall married Pedraza, his fourth wife, in 2005. He had no children.