Tipsheet

The Left Is Lying (Again) About Miscarriages and Abortion Laws

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 16, 2026 1:30 PM
The Left Is Lying (Again) About Miscarriages and Abortion Laws
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

The Left has made a habit of lying about states that have anti-abortion laws on the books. During the presidential campaign, and last year, they attacked Georgia's abortion laws, blaming them for the death of Amber Nicole Thurman and for keeping Adriana Smith alive after she suffered blood clots in her brain. Smith was pregnant when she was declared brain dead, and a Georgia law (GA Code § 31-32-9) that predates Dobbs was the basis for keeping Smith on life support until her son, Chance, was born last year and will be raised by Smith's family.

They also lie about how state abortion laws treat women who have miscarriages. In October 2024, the Left said Nevada's abortion laws were used to prosecute a woman who had a miscarriage. That was a lie. That woman was about seven months pregnant, intentionally smoked meth, ingested cinnamon, and did everything she could to force a late-term miscarriage. When she gave birth at roughly 28-32 weeks gestation, deputies believed the baby was born alive and then killed, and deputies also said the woman admitted to all of this.

Now they're back, lying about Kentucky's abortion laws and claiming they're used to punish a woman who has a miscarraige.

Here's the truth. Deann Bennett, 27, and Charles Bennett, 32, were arrested last week after a year-long investigation. According to Kentucky State Police and as reported by LifeNews.com, Deann Bennett went to the hospital in November 2024 for a "possible miscarriage." The couple told police the infant was at their house.

Related:

ABORTION GEORGIA KENTUCKY NEVADA

Law enforcement went to the home and found the infant's body over an enbankment outside the Bennett's home. Deann Bennett now faces charges of reckless homicide, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and concealing the birth of an infant. Charles Bennett faces charges of reckless homicide and concealing the birth of an infant.

How about not throwing the baby's body over an embankment, for starters? Might be helpful.

There are at least 1 million miscarriages in America annually. If they were criminalized in red states, that's a lot of women who would be put in prison. But the Left can't find any examples of that, because they don't exist. Having a miscarriage is not criminal. Having a baby and dumping his body over an embankment, however, is.

