The Left Is Lying (Again) About Miscarriages and Abortion Laws

The Left has made a habit of lying about states that have anti-abortion laws on the books. During the presidential campaign, and last year, they attacked Georgia's abortion laws, blaming them for the death of Amber Nicole Thurman and for keeping Adriana Smith alive after she suffered blood clots in her brain. Smith was pregnant when she was declared brain dead, and a Georgia law (GA Code § 31-32-9) that predates Dobbs was the basis for keeping Smith on life support until her son, Chance, was born last year and will be raised by Smith's family.

Advertisement

They also lie about how state abortion laws treat women who have miscarriages. In October 2024, the Left said Nevada's abortion laws were used to prosecute a woman who had a miscarriage. That was a lie. That woman was about seven months pregnant, intentionally smoked meth, ingested cinnamon, and did everything she could to force a late-term miscarriage. When she gave birth at roughly 28-32 weeks gestation, deputies believed the baby was born alive and then killed, and deputies also said the woman admitted to all of this.

Now they're back, lying about Kentucky's abortion laws and claiming they're used to punish a woman who has a miscarraige.

Women are being arrested for miscarrying in states with strict abortion bans.



They don’t charge them with a miscarriage, they charge them with “abuse of a corpse”



What are we supposed to do? Take the fetal remains to the police station?



Pregnancy is not safe in these states. https://t.co/mUWlaxHb5Z — Kelly (@broadwaybabyto) February 12, 2026

Here's the truth. Deann Bennett, 27, and Charles Bennett, 32, were arrested last week after a year-long investigation. According to Kentucky State Police and as reported by LifeNews.com, Deann Bennett went to the hospital in November 2024 for a "possible miscarriage." The couple told police the infant was at their house.

Law enforcement went to the home and found the infant's body over an enbankment outside the Bennett's home. Deann Bennett now faces charges of reckless homicide, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and concealing the birth of an infant. Charles Bennett faces charges of reckless homicide and concealing the birth of an infant.

Seriously—what is a woman who has miscarried supposed to do “legally “ in a red state? If she is in the care of a doctor does he report her? Does an ER report her? The grief & physical distress of a miscarriage in itself is a punishment. But the state wants to punish her more?… https://t.co/U4Q4mreQtK — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) February 12, 2026

How about not throwing the baby's body over an embankment, for starters? Might be helpful.

If pro choice were truly a valid and moral position to have, they wouldn’t need to lie about every chance they get



I had a miscarriage in Texas and I’m not in jail. Never was.



I also had a stillborn baby in a state with no limits on abortion and nobody would see me to help me… https://t.co/fsVZgHC0y2 — Tanya (@turnedwife) February 13, 2026

Advertisement

There are at least 1 million miscarriages in America annually. If they were criminalized in red states, that's a lot of women who would be put in prison. But the Left can't find any examples of that, because they don't exist. Having a miscarriage is not criminal. Having a baby and dumping his body over an embankment, however, is.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.



