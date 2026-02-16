Anti-Israel Groups Are Targeting Jewish Children's Camps Now

There has been a targeted antisemitic effort targeting synagogues and Jewish schools in North America since the October 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel. Now in Canada, anti-Israel groups are targeting Jewish children's camps, saying they "support a genocidal state."

They’re coming for summer camps now.



A campaign is singling out 17 Jewish camps across Canada. Places where kids sing songs, make friends, and learn who they are.



Targeting Jewish children building Jewish identity has nothing to do with geopolitics. This hate movement has… pic.twitter.com/oIRp8Bm8hE — Joe Roberts (@Joe_Roberts01) February 15, 2026

The goal of this is to disrupt and end Jewish social life and Jewish culture in Canada and elsewhere.

The purpose of the genocide hoax is to destroy organized Jewish life.



Genocide is the ultimate crime, and therefore all actions are permitted in order to stop it. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) February 15, 2026

It should be unacceptable.

BDS is targeting 17 Jewish summer camps in Canada where children sing songs and learn their identity.



Meanwhile, Hamas runs summer camps where children as young as 10 are handed rifles, taught to kidnap soldiers, and told that dying while killing Jews earns paradise.



One of… — Jonathan Burch (@JonathanDBurch) February 15, 2026

While there are no Hamas camps in Canada, a nonprofit based in Vancouver turned out to be a front for a terrorist organization.

Samidoun was headquartered in Vancouver. A registered Canadian nonprofit that turned out to be a front for a terrorist organization. Its leaders chanted 'death to Canada' on Canadian streets and 'long live October 7' at Canadian rallies. They recruited on Canadian campuses. BDS… — Jonathan Burch (@JonathanDBurch) February 15, 2026

Those camps don't exist because Canada still classifies Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Sure. Thankfully there are none that we know of.



That is because Hamas has been rightfully designated a terrorist organization by the Canadien government since 2002. It is a criminal offense in Canada to contribute to any Hamas activity. Their camps train 100,000 children a year… — Jonathan Burch (@JonathanDBurch) February 15, 2026

About as bald an example of antizionist hate I can think of: Flatten the entirety of Jewish experience into Israel, couple it with a demonizing libel based on terrorist propaganda, and weaponize that in an attempt to ostracize Jews as a collective from society. https://t.co/HWoBWyor9U — Jonah Platt (@JonahPlatt) February 16, 2026

Where are all the Leftists who see Nazis all over the place? They're pretty quiet right now.

Thankfully, the Ontario Camps Association has issued a statement condeming the letter.

The Ontario Camps Association’s statement in response to this hatred is morally clear and definitive, among the best I’ve seen. If only our governments and civil society orgs had the courage to be this clear two years ago, we might not be where we are now.… — Joe Roberts (@Joe_Roberts01) February 15, 2026

Here's some of what it said:

In recent days, the Ontario Camps Association (OCA) Board of Directors became aware of correspondence circulating online related to the current conflict in the Middle East. That correspondence contains statements and expressions that the Board finds deeply concerning and in certain characterizations and claims, we believe reflect rhetoric that is discriminatory and antisemitic in nature. The accusations, aimed at our Executive Director, members of the OCA team, and several member camps draw directly on stereotyped libels and tropes related to Israel, Zionism and Jewish people – including ‘genocide’ and ‘colonizers’, symbolic categories that are so often spread with specifically malicious intent. Our understanding of this particular campaign, based on publicly available information, is that this correspondence forms part of a coordinated campaign directed at provincial camping associations in Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. The stated objective of that campaign is to pressure accreditation bodies to revoke or reconsider the standing of Jewish camps and to seek disciplinary action against staff. The campaign has been implemented through organized email actions targeting association boards. Campaigns such as these can be a dangerous expression of the singular demonization and wholesale attempt at the delegitimization of one minority group and have no place in camp culture or elsewhere. Campaigns of this nature are part of a widespread insidious attempt that seeks to: Undermine the welfare and safety of Jewish children, including at camps

Undermine the legitimacy of the leadership of the OCA (and elsewhere), Jewish camp Administrators in Canada, and Canadian Jewish life in general

Apply a bigoted litmus test on which Jews are considered ‘acceptable’ based on an external and false paradigm;

Distract from and disparage a long history of meaningful Jewish contributions to Canadian, and Canadian camp life; and

Undermine the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism which was adopted by both the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario. OCA is a provincial standards and accreditation body. We do not adjudicate international geopolitical conflicts, nor do we evaluate member camps based on their religious or cultural identity. Our role is to support camps across this province through standards, accreditation, education, and community leadership, and to ensure that camps meet established standards for safety, governance, and quality of programming. That mandate remains unchanged.

" If only our governments and civil society orgs had the courage to be this clear two years ago, we might not be where we are now," Roberts wrote on X.

