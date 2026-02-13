The January Inflation Report Just Dropped. Here's What It Says.

On the heels of a stellar January jobs report, we now know the January inflation numbers, and it's more good news for the Trump administration's economic agenda, and for the American people.

🚨 CNN: "That's the LOWEST annual inflation rate for core since March of 2021 before the inflation crisis."pic.twitter.com/ueVVb0BRse — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 13, 2026

According to CNN, inflation is down to 2.4 percent.

"This is some encouraging news on the cost of living," said Matt Egan. "Inflation took a big step in the right direction to start the year off."

"Consumer prices up by 2.4 percent year over year. That is an improvement from 2.7 percent in December," Egan continued, "that beat expectations which were for 2.5 percent. In fact, this is a new eight-month low for annual inflation."

"Month-over-month, prices up by 0.2 percent, also a step in the right direction, also beating expectation," Egan added.

Core inflation is also beating expectations.

"Economists look really closely at core inflation, which excludes food and energy," Egan said. "Core inflation came in at 2.5 percent. That's notable because that's the lowest annual inflation rate for core, since March of 2021, before the inflation crisis."

CNBC was also positive on these numbers, and private sector workers saw real earnings beat inflation by about $1,400 in President Trump's first year.

Brand new data shows inflation down to 2.4% in January — beating expectations (again).



All private sector workers saw real earnings beat inflation by ~$1,400 in President Trump's first year.



Construction workers: $2,100

Manufacturing workers: $1,700

Mining workers: $2,400 pic.twitter.com/cgkzRaBvBj — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 13, 2026

This is great news for affordability.

📉Inflation is coming down



💸Wages are going up



👷‍♂️Jobs are booming



THIS is how you achieve AFFORDABILITY!



The U.S. economy is roaring back to life, thanks to President Trump! pic.twitter.com/SLSgFJeKKF — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 13, 2026

Fox News' Maria Bartiromo said this goes back to the Trump administration's policies.

.@MariaBartiromo on the CPI report: "This goes right back to President Trump's policies... You look at this number, better-than-expected, you attribute it to the price of gas and oil here, and that is why you're looking at the inflation story NOT hitting the consumer." pic.twitter.com/VEmwqMP9pH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 13, 2026

"This goes right back to President Trump's policies and how he has aggressively tried to rein in the price of oil and gasoline. You look at this number, better-than-expected, you attribute it to the price of gas and oil here, and that is why you're looking at the inflation story NOT hitting the consumer," she said.

