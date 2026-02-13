Prosecutors Slap Another Blue State Official With Bribery Charges
Tipsheet

Keith Ellison Compared the Minnesota ICE Surge to What?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 13, 2026 3:45 PM
Alex Kormann /Star Tribune via AP, File

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison did not have a particularly good day yesterday. Not only did Senator Bernie Moreno reveal Ellison's open-borders hypocrisy, but Senator Josh Hawley also made the case for why Ellison belongs in jail.

There was another moment in the hearing that caught many eyes, because it goes back to the Democrats' warish rhetoric about ICE and resisting the Trump administration. Governor Tim Walz made many references to the Civil War, and Scott Jennings took him to task for it on CNN back in January.

Now Ellison is comparing the ICE surge in Minneapolis to another war event: the Boston Massacre.

"It felt like our state was targeted, blanketed with paramilitaries everywhere, who were approaching citizens, non-citizens, whoever," Ellison said. "It felt like we were being occupied by the federal government. And I starting returning, senator, to reading about how the Boston Massacre. How did those Bostonians feel when a faraway government in England had imperial troops marching all over the city, harassing and abusing the citizenry? That's how I felt."

The clash between British troops and American colonists was a turning point on the road to the Revolutionary War, but the colonies were still under British rule at the time. So whatever Ellison was reading, the history was wrong.

The contempt is palpable.

Yes, it's pure cope.

It's all they've got. They can't be honest about their pro-illegal immigration stances or the motives behind those stances.

It's completely unhinged.

He knows exactly what he's saying, too. The anti-ICE activists in MN are not like the revolutionaries.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Editor's Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

