After Scary Encounter in Brussels, American Mom Is Advocating for Embassy Policy Changes

Two American women and their children went on a trip to Brussels, Belgium to celebrate a birthday. What was supposed to be a trip full of happy memories turned into a nightmare when the group was attacked on a train simply for being American.

According to WSFA 12 News, the Alabama women and their 12-year-old daughters, a man carrying an 18-inch knife, approached them and threatened to kill them.

In a harrowing video, the women and their daughters are seen running and screaming for help on the train while being pursued by the man.

"He says, 'Do you like ICE?' and we do not respond," Amanda Hardy said. "And the next thing that he does is, he draws a knife."

Hardy said the man drew the 18-inch knife, which can be seen in the video, and that it was wrapped in a blue scarf. Hardy said the man made another threat.

"We know he has a knife, he probably has a gun, considering he said, 'I can shoot, too,'" Hardy said.

For several minutes, Hardy and her group tried to get away from the man. They were able to escape the train.

"We don't know how far he was chasing us, if he was chasing us," Hardy said. "There was a point where I did see him and...had his scarf back on, and he was standing there as if he had done nothing."

Hardy said she called the U.S. Embassy for help. "I'm literally pleading with our U.S. Embassy, saying someone tried to kill us because we're America," Hardy said, "can you please get someone here? Can you please get someone here?"

"But it ended with 'it's the weekend' and 'if you have your passport, this is generally not something that we do,'" Hardy said.

She's also advocating for policy changes after her experience. "There needs to be a review and a change of emergency protocol when it involves children," Hardy said. "We cannot abandon children in a foreign country when someone attempts to kill them simply because they're American. We have to do better."

WSFA said that Brussels police arrested the man, and suspected he was intoxicated at the time of the incident, but they did not get a response from the U.S. Embassy in Brussels or the Belgian police.

