Tipsheet

Minnesota Is Now Home to the 'Largest Known Outbreak' of a Fungal Skin Infection

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 12, 2026 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

What is going on in Minnesota? Not only is the state rife with fraud and corruption, but it's also a hotbed of anti-ICE activism and now home to the largest known outbreak of a ringworm-causing fungal infection, Trichophyton mentagrophytes genotype VII, or TMVII. That infection is sexually transmitted.

Here's more:

Minnesota is in the midst of what state health officials call the nation's "largest known outbreak" of TMVII, a sexually transmitted fungal skin infection that can cause severe ringworm.

TMVII, or trichophyton mentagrophytes genotype VII, is the only known fungal-based sexually transmitted disease, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, and it's treatable with oral antifungals.

The first case was reported in New York City in 2024, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with Minnesota's first reported case in July 2025, when a patient sought treatment for a genital rash. 

The health department says there are now "more than 30 confirmed or suspected cases" in the Twin Cities metro area, and other scattered cases in larger U.S. cities. It's most prevalent among men who have sex with men.

Symptoms include ringworm on the arms, buttocks, genitals and legs, which appear as "round, coin-like rashes that are red and irritated, sometimes with bumps and pimples on top," according to the department. The rashes can be painful, and could lead to scarring and more serious infections.

Related:

CBS NEWS HEALTHCARE MINNESOTA LGBTQ+

This is reminiscent of the monkeypox outbreak in 2022, when health officials rebranded it "mpox" under accusations of racism and told communities most likely to be infected that they were more concerned with their "joy" than ending the risky behavior spreading a disease.

The treatment for TMVII is oral antifungals. According to health officials, it does not respond well to topical antifungal treatments. 

Those who are diagnosed with TMVII are urged by health officials to inform their sexual partners, and should also avoid skin-to-skin contact — sexual or otherwise — until finished with treatment. That treatment can last up to three months. People with symptoms are also urged not to share clothing and other personal items.

