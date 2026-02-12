Minnesota Is Now Home to the 'Largest Known Outbreak' of a Fungal Skin Infection

What is going on in Minnesota? Not only is the state rife with fraud and corruption, but it's also a hotbed of anti-ICE activism and now home to the largest known outbreak of a ringworm-causing fungal infection, Trichophyton mentagrophytes genotype VII, or TMVII. That infection is sexually transmitted.

Minnesota is in the midst of what state health officials call the nation's "largest known outbreak" of TMVII, a sexually transmitted fungal skin infection that can cause severe ringworm. https://t.co/UFVvdCXQ1n — WCCO | CBS News Minnesota (@WCCO) February 11, 2026

Here's more:

Minnesota is in the midst of what state health officials call the nation's "largest known outbreak" of TMVII, a sexually transmitted fungal skin infection that can cause severe ringworm. TMVII, or trichophyton mentagrophytes genotype VII, is the only known fungal-based sexually transmitted disease, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, and it's treatable with oral antifungals. The first case was reported in New York City in 2024, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with Minnesota's first reported case in July 2025, when a patient sought treatment for a genital rash. The health department says there are now "more than 30 confirmed or suspected cases" in the Twin Cities metro area, and other scattered cases in larger U.S. cities. It's most prevalent among men who have sex with men. Symptoms include ringworm on the arms, buttocks, genitals and legs, which appear as "round, coin-like rashes that are red and irritated, sometimes with bumps and pimples on top," according to the department. The rashes can be painful, and could lead to scarring and more serious infections.

This is reminiscent of the monkeypox outbreak in 2022, when health officials rebranded it "mpox" under accusations of racism and told communities most likely to be infected that they were more concerned with their "joy" than ending the risky behavior spreading a disease.

Good lord this state is a dumpster fire gnarled up in a train wreck drowning in a cesspool. — J.D. (@fanofkfan) February 12, 2026

It sure is.

First in fraud, first in STDs, now if we could just win a Superbowl. — Ptsnowcarver (@ptsnowcarver) February 12, 2026

Probably not any time soon.

Minnesota is the on-ramp to the apocalypse https://t.co/3eG1clsgou — Boo (@IzaBooboo) February 12, 2026

Sure feels like it.

I swear, the hailstorm of frogs is due in Minneapolis/St. Paul any day https://t.co/BJVfUQKs75 — Ann Bauer (@annbauerwriter) February 12, 2026

Would any of us be surprised if this happened?

Nope.

Why is it always Minnesota https://t.co/F6D4FDf5zm — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) February 12, 2026

We wish we could figure that out.

🎶Oh baby you, you got a disease. Well, you say it’s just a rash🎵 https://t.co/9hvr8kiMaj — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 12, 2026

We understood that reference.

The news from this state leaves you perpetually aghast. https://t.co/l0APa4BhTP — AJZ (@ajzeigler) February 12, 2026

And every day it seems to get worse.

There's a "put some ice on that burn" joke in here somewhere https://t.co/gxurcvqwFR — St. Rev. Dr. Rev ⏭️☯️🏴😻 (@St_Rev) February 12, 2026

It actually can help with some of the symptoms.

The treatment for TMVII is oral antifungals. According to health officials, it does not respond well to topical antifungal treatments.

Those who are diagnosed with TMVII are urged by health officials to inform their sexual partners, and should also avoid skin-to-skin contact — sexual or otherwise — until finished with treatment. That treatment can last up to three months. People with symptoms are also urged not to share clothing and other personal items.

