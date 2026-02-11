Somali Immigrants Are Now Claiming Parts of Minnesota Belong to Somalia

Remember when the Left decried colonialism and said taking land from people was not only wrong, but an atrocity? Good times.

That apparently doesn't apply now that Somali migrants in Minnesota are claiming parts of the state belong to the Somali government and not the United States.

A meeting took place at a restaurant in Minneapolis where Somali immigrants declared that a part of Minnesota has been claimed for the government of Somalia



The man is a member of the Somalia state, in the region of Galmudug



“This is the definition of an insurrection” pic.twitter.com/zu3Jf9I9d3 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 10, 2026

"Welcome to Galmudug, the State of Somalia," the man said during a meeting at the Safari Restaurant, which is affiliated with the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal, for which dozens of Somalis have been arrested and tried.

That restaurant claimed to serve 3.9 million meals to children during and after the COVID pandemic.

This meeting took place on May 22, 2024, at the Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis that was later implicated in the massive Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, which involved stealing approximately $250 million from federal child nutrition programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. — JP (@J_P1776) February 10, 2026

Simply incredible.

Part of Minneapolis is now owned by the Somali government?? https://t.co/1HFPLr9gGj — Sapphire (@leepurple435235) February 10, 2026

That's the claim.

This is Insurrection and certainly not what our constitution protects. https://t.co/QwEQxi0wyq — Jon Wayne (@Jo_nathan_80) February 10, 2026

This is not protected by our Constitution.

Somali man declares that a part of Minnesota has been claimed for the government of Somalia



Why isn’t anything done about this?pic.twitter.com/gWBchdXLnL — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 10, 2026

That's an excellent question.

Most Americans are wishing the Somali government good luck with the fraudulent bastards. If it's Somali territory, we don't have to support them financially anymore — TamponTim: Chinese Secret Agent 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@GoVols37872) February 11, 2026

Oh, no, they're going to keep taking our tax money, of course.

