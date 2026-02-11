She Stormed Off? Watch AG Pam Bondi Trigger the Hell Out of This...
VIP
OpenAI Fires Executive Who Warned About 'Adult Mode'
You Won't Believe What Iran's President Just Said About His Regime Murdering Protesters
VIP
In Defense of Female Inmates
Canada's MAiD Program Is About to Get Even More Horrifying
Backlash Grows Over the University of Notre Dame's Appointment of Pro-Abortion Professor
Wisconsin Students Left Out in the Cold As Evers Vows to Veto Federal...
'Dawson's Creek' Actor James Van Der Beek Dead at 48
Missouri Bill Seeks to Protect Gun Owner Privacy
Gallup Admitted What Voters Already Know
Democrat Ohio Senate Hopeful Sherrod Brown Supports an AG Candidate Who Vowed to...
The Slaughter Continues in Iran, As Nikki Haley Encourages Trump to Make a...
The Con Consuming American Politics
VIP
‘Customer Has Spoken’: Ford Motor Company Faces $11 Billion Hit on EV Investments
Tipsheet

Somali Immigrants Are Now Claiming Parts of Minnesota Belong to Somalia

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 11, 2026 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh

Remember when the Left decried colonialism and said taking land from people was not only wrong, but an atrocity? Good times.

That apparently doesn't apply now that Somali migrants in Minnesota are claiming parts of the state belong to the Somali government and not the United States.

Advertisement

"Welcome to Galmudug, the State of Somalia," the man said during a meeting at the Safari Restaurant, which is affiliated with the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal, for which dozens of Somalis have been arrested and tried.

That restaurant claimed to serve 3.9 million meals to children during and after the COVID pandemic.

Simply incredible.

Recommended

She Stormed Off? Watch AG Pam Bondi Trigger the Hell Out of This House Dem Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

MINNESOTA

That's the claim.

This is not protected by our Constitution.

That's an excellent question.

Oh, no, they're going to keep taking our tax money, of course.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She Stormed Off? Watch AG Pam Bondi Trigger the Hell Out of This House Dem Matt Vespa
Rep. Ted Lieu Blasts AG Pam Bondi for Not Interviewing an Epstein Witness, but There’s Just One Problem Dmitri Bolt
Guess Which House Republican Voted Against the SAVE America Act Today Amy Curtis
The Canadian School Shooter Has Been Identified. Yes, It's a Transgender Person. Matt Vespa
Canada's MAiD Program Is About to Get Even More Horrifying Amy Curtis
Gallup Admitted What Voters Already Know Christopher Wilson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

She Stormed Off? Watch AG Pam Bondi Trigger the Hell Out of This House Dem Matt Vespa
Advertisement