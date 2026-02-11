Man's Best Friend: Mystery Dog Helps Louisville Police Find Missing Toddler

A three-year-old boy went missing in Louisville, Kentucky, last month. More than a half-dozen police officers and a helicopter searched for the boy, with officers going door-to-door asking if anyone had seen the toddler.

Their efforts turned up nothing until a dog showed up.

🚨 AMAZING: Louisville police officers were frantically searching for a missing 3-year-old, and a dog came out of nowhere jumping and barking, telling officers to follow him



The pup led officers straight to the boy, trapped inside a car.



The pup led officers straight to the boy, trapped inside a car. Police called it a "blessing from God."

Officer Josh Thompson followed that dog. "It would bark at me to tell me to hurry up. It led me all the way to the backyard. At that point I'm thinking, OK, this kid's in the backyard."

The dog led Thompson to a car and sat near the back bumper. Locked inside was the little boy they'd been searching for. Officers coached the boy about how to unlock the car door and he was freed.

"I don't think I've ever seen a happier kid in my life. He jumped out of the car, bear hugged my neck and wouldn't let go," Thompson said.

He added, "I don't know where the dog came from, but it was a blessing from God that day."

That seems truer than Thompson knows. No one knows who the dog belonged to, and officers familiar with the area said they hadn't seen the heroic pup before that day...nor since.

God spelled backward is dog. Just sayin’.



Very true.

Yes, it was. We don't deserve dogs.

And sometimes, God has four paws.