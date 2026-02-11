She Stormed Off? Watch AG Pam Bondi Trigger the Hell Out of This...
'Dawson's Creek' Actor James Van Der Beek Dead at 48

Amy Curtis | February 11, 2026 3:30 PM
Actor James Van Der Beek, best known for his role as the titular character in 'Dawson's Creek' has died. He was 48 years old. 

In 2024, Van Der Beek announced he was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer.

Here's more from TMZ:

Van Der Beek got emotional while discussing his cancer battle on "Good Morning America" last year ... especially when he mentioned everything his wife had done for him since he was diagnosed.

He was supposed to join his fellow "Dawson's Creek" castmates in September, but he was forced to drop out of the reunion for health reasons.

James rose to prominence in the later 1990s as the titular character in "Dawsons" ... though he later gained recognition for his roles in "Scary Movie," "Varsity Blues" and "Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23."

He also regularly grabbed recurring roles on many popular shows of the last two decades ... like "How I Met Your Mother," "One Tree Hill" and "Pose."

Van Der Beek was born in Cheshire, CT to Melinda, a dancer and gymnastics teacher, and James, a cell phone company executive and minor league baseball pitcher.

At 15, Van Der Beek asked his mother to take him to New York City to get an agent and try his hand at acting. He made his off-Broadway debut in 1993 in a production of Edward Albee's "Finding the Sun." He returned to Broadway a decade later in "Rain Dance."

He made his feature film debut in 1995's "Angus" and had a small role in the independent movie "I Love You, I Love You Not" (1996).

Van Der Beek left Drew University when production started for "Dawson's Creek." That show marked his breakout role, and ran for six seasons before being syndicated worldwide.

In 1999, he starred in the teen football drama "Varsity Blues" which was number one at the box office for two weeks. Van Der Beek won an MTV Movie Award for that role.

His career spanned decades across television and film.

Van Der Beek married actress Heather McComb in 2003. They divorced in 2010. He then married business consultant Kimberly Brook in 2010. The couple had six children, four daughters and two sons.

He was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023, but didn't make his diagnosis public until late 2024.

He is survived by his wife Kimberly and their children.

