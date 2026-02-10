A Boy Has Stolen Another Girls' Championship Title

Not even a week ago, we learned Olympic boxing usurper Imane Khelif finally admitted that he is, in fact, a man. But the damage was already done: Khelif not only stole the gold at the Paris Games in 2024, but he was also applauded for pounding the snot out of the actual women he faced.

In October 2024, the U.N. — hardly a bastion of right-wing, anti-trans ideology — said that nearly 1,000 women and girls lost sporting competitions, titles, and medals to men who "identified" as women. The Left just shrugged and continued punishing the women and girls who spoke out against such blatant unfairness.

Now it's happened again, in California. AB Hernandez is a boy, yet he competed against girls in the winter championship event held this weekend.

Trans high school track athlete wins first place in girls’ competition https://t.co/ElXpAOovEg pic.twitter.com/KNJUDYe0YI — New York Post (@nypost) February 9, 2026

Here's more:

A transgender California high schooler snatched up first place for the girls’ triple jump at a winter championships event Saturday, as the Trump administration launches a federal probe into the state’s transgender sports policies. AB Hernandez, a Senior at Jurupa Valley High School in Riverside County, recorded a jump of 39 feet and 10 inches, while second place recorded a jump of 39 feet and 3¼ inches at the VS California Winter Championships, according to results posted online. Hernandez also took home second place in the long jump event, the competition was held at Arcadia High School VS Athletics — a specialized sporting goods retailer — declined to comment to The Post’s request for comment about Hernandez’s participation in the competition.

Hernandez is a boy, and it's insane that he's allowed to cheat to beat out girls.

I’m going to seriously beg you to stop using the T word. He’s a boy. A boy who won a girl’s competition. That simple sentence explains it all.



Please protect women’s sports. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) February 9, 2026

That's the reality.

"Boy wins first place in girls' competition"



Time to start telling the plain truth. — Serena (@Serena_Partrick) February 10, 2026

We all know it.

The left celebrating white males stealing medals from black women.



Amazing — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) February 10, 2026

In the Left's game of intersectionality, Black girls lose to White boys.

And on the Boys side, that would have earned him 19th place. First place there was a 46' 11".

F****ng loser. pic.twitter.com/CG2xqgYxFQ — Joey Peanuts (@jpx1122) February 10, 2026

There is no better illustration of why boys do this. Hernandez would have been far behind the leaders if he competed as a boy. So he says he's a girl, and voila, he's the champion.

Way to go, Dude. Man oh man, what a stud. https://t.co/R8Kv1738Px — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) February 10, 2026

Yeah, dude. Way to go.

don’t tell us it doesn’t happen, and don’t tell us it isn’t insanely unfair https://t.co/NI1tTAjctC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 10, 2026

We've moved from the "it's not happening" phase to the "it's happening and it's a good thing" phase.

All the advances and victories women worked so hard to achieve are being stolen by biological males. And we're being told we MUST celebrate this, to which I say "get bent." https://t.co/bvCdQIaeAy — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 10, 2026

We're not celebrating this. But we will end it.

