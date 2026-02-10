The House Homeland Security Committee With the CBP and ICE Chiefs Was a...
Tipsheet

A Boy Has Stolen Another Girls' Championship Title

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 10, 2026 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Not even a week ago, we learned Olympic boxing usurper Imane Khelif finally admitted that he is, in fact, a man. But the damage was already done: Khelif not only stole the gold at the Paris Games in 2024, but he was also applauded for pounding the snot out of the actual women he faced.

In October 2024, the U.N. — hardly a bastion of right-wing, anti-trans ideology — said that nearly 1,000 women and girls lost sporting competitions, titles, and medals to men who "identified" as women. The Left just shrugged and continued punishing the women and girls who spoke out against such blatant unfairness.

Now it's happened again, in California. AB Hernandez is a boy, yet he competed against girls in the winter championship event held this weekend.

Here's more:

A transgender California high schooler snatched up first place for the girls’ triple jump at a winter championships event Saturday, as the Trump administration launches a federal probe into the state’s transgender sports policies.

AB Hernandez, a Senior at Jurupa Valley High School in Riverside County, recorded a jump of 39 feet and 10 inches, while second place recorded a jump of 39 feet and 3¼ inches at the VS California Winter Championships, according to results posted online.

Hernandez also took home second place in the long jump event, the competition was held at Arcadia High School

VS Athletics — a specialized sporting goods retailer — declined to comment to The Post’s request for comment about Hernandez’s participation in the competition.

Hernandez is a boy, and it's insane that he's allowed to cheat to beat out girls.

That's the reality.

We all know it.

In the Left's game of intersectionality, Black girls lose to White boys. 

There is no better illustration of why boys do this. Hernandez would have been far behind the leaders if he competed as a boy. So he says he's a girl, and voila, he's the champion.

Yeah, dude. Way to go.

We've moved from the "it's not happening" phase to the "it's happening and it's a good thing" phase.

We're not celebrating this. But we will end it.

