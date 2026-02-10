Guess Why This Kentucky Judge Gave an Unrepentant Criminal a Lighter Sentence

We have a very serious problem with our "justice" system. From politicians who pass soft-on-crime legislation to activist judges who impose politically-motivated sentences from the bench, things tend to favor the violent criminals over the rights and safety of their victims and innocent citizens.

Advertisement

In Louisville, Kentucky, Christopher Thompson abducted a woman, robbed her, and admitted to forcing the woman to perform sexual acts on him multiple times.

For his crimes, Thompson was convicted by a jury that recommended the 24-year-old go to prison for more than six decades.

Judge Tracy Davis, on the other hand, decided Thompson, who is Black, was the victim and she halved his sentence.

BREAKING: Judge Tracy Davis cuts in half a 65 year recommended prison sentence for r*pist kidnapper



She portrayed his as a black victim



Even he wasn't buying it… pic.twitter.com/kMDgqrFeoz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 9, 2026

"Boo hoo," Thompson said in court.

"But if you were to come in here, and instead of being hurt and angry which is what this court hears, right, as a 20-year-old African American male, that has been, you know, experienced this society...and you would show, yes, okay, this is the situation. This is who I am. I don't want to be this person anymore. I don't want to be in jail forever," Davis said.

Thompson, according to the video, did not care about his sentence, the victim, or the victim's family.

"This court does not believe that Mr. Thompson, if given the resources that he can get while incarcerated, is beyond being rehabilitated," Davis said.

Here's more from WDRB:

A Jefferson County judge has sentenced a convicted felon to 30 years in prison, declining to follow a jury’s recommendation of 65 years in a case involving robbery, kidnapping, sodomy and sexual abuse. Christopher Thompson, 24, was sentenced on Feb. 2 after a December conviction tied to a 2023 attack in which prosecutors said he abducted a woman, robbed her and sodomized her twice. Court documents say Thompson kidnapped the woman in her own vehicle and forced her to perform oral sex on him in a school parking lot. Then, he drove her to an ATM, robbed the woman, drove back to the school lot and sodomized her at gunpoint again.

Throughout the exchange, Thompson proved he was actually beyond being rehabilitated, as WDRB showed:

“Before we even get appearances, Mr. Thompson, I’m going to need you to be respectful,” Davis said. “I ain’t doing nothing. Eat my d**k,” Thompson responded. Moments later, the exchange escalated. “It’s fine. Okay? It’s fine,” Davis said. “If I could spit on you, I would,” Thompson replied. “At the end of the day, I’m the one with the pen,” Davis said. “I don’t care,” Thompson said. Despite the continued outbursts, the court proceeded with sentencing. Prosecutors urged Davis to impose the jury’s recommended 65-year sentence. “I don’t have sympathy for nobody. I don’t have sympathy for you, the victim, the victim’s family, I don’t care. Boo hoo,” Thompson said during the hearing.

There is no chance he's "rehabilitated" in prison. And if he's released early, he will hurt or kill more women.

We don't have to put up with these judges, actually. — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) February 9, 2026

We do not. They should all be removed from the bench.

I thought justice was supposed to be blind. I guess they frigging threw that right out the window. Now everything is tribal and political. That is death to civilization. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) February 10, 2026

It really is.

This is real. Holy s**t, it’s real. There seriously is a rot inside the judicial system. https://t.co/Clpm5pRQ2I pic.twitter.com/O6VFiM7SAs — William Keaton (@Script_Samurai) February 9, 2026

Advertisement

It's real and it's horrifying.

Everyone would understand this stuff better if they’d just read about the communist revolutions in China and Russia.



You wanna kill your political enemies? Who you gonna get to do that? Decent people?



No. They recruited (and protected) the scum of every village. https://t.co/07qpfY4PAV — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 9, 2026

That's exactly what this is all about.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.