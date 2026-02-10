The House Homeland Security Committee With the CBP and ICE Chiefs Was a...
Guess Why This Kentucky Judge Gave an Unrepentant Criminal a Lighter Sentence

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 10, 2026 12:30 PM
seb_ra/iStock/Getty Images Plus

We have a very serious problem with our "justice" system. From politicians who pass soft-on-crime legislation to activist judges who impose politically-motivated sentences from the bench, things tend to favor the violent criminals over the rights and safety of their victims and innocent citizens.

In Louisville, Kentucky, Christopher Thompson abducted a woman, robbed her, and admitted to forcing the woman to perform sexual acts on him multiple times.

For his crimes, Thompson was convicted by a jury that recommended the 24-year-old go to prison for more than six decades.

Judge Tracy Davis, on the other hand, decided Thompson, who is Black, was the victim and she halved his sentence.

"Boo hoo," Thompson said in court.

"But if you were to come in here, and instead of being hurt and angry which is what this court hears, right, as a 20-year-old African American male, that has been, you know, experienced this society...and you would show, yes, okay, this is the situation. This is who I am. I don't want to be this person anymore. I don't want to be in jail forever," Davis said.

Thompson, according to the video, did not care about his sentence, the victim, or the victim's family.

"This court does not believe that Mr. Thompson, if given the resources that he can get while incarcerated, is beyond being rehabilitated," Davis said.

Here's more from WDRB:

A Jefferson County judge has sentenced a convicted felon to 30 years in prison, declining to follow a jury’s recommendation of 65 years in a case involving robbery, kidnapping, sodomy and sexual abuse.

Christopher Thompson, 24, was sentenced on Feb. 2 after a December conviction tied to a 2023 attack in which prosecutors said he abducted a woman, robbed her and sodomized her twice.

Court documents say Thompson kidnapped the woman in her own vehicle and forced her to perform oral sex on him in a school parking lot. Then, he drove her to an ATM, robbed the woman, drove back to the school lot and sodomized her at gunpoint again.

Related:

CRIME JUDGES KENTUCKY

Throughout the exchange, Thompson proved he was actually beyond being rehabilitated, as WDRB showed:

“Before we even get appearances, Mr. Thompson, I’m going to need you to be respectful,” Davis said.

“I ain’t doing nothing. Eat my d**k,” Thompson responded.

Moments later, the exchange escalated.

“It’s fine. Okay? It’s fine,” Davis said.

“If I could spit on you, I would,” Thompson replied.

“At the end of the day, I’m the one with the pen,” Davis said.

“I don’t care,” Thompson said.

Despite the continued outbursts, the court proceeded with sentencing. Prosecutors urged Davis to impose the jury’s recommended 65-year sentence.

“I don’t have sympathy for nobody. I don’t have sympathy for you, the victim, the victim’s family, I don’t care. Boo hoo,” Thompson said during the hearing.

There is no chance he's "rehabilitated" in prison. And if he's released early, he will hurt or kill more women.

We do not. They should all be removed from the bench.

It really is.

It's real and it's horrifying.

That's exactly what this is all about.

