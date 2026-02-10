Joe Scarborough Really Stretched the Limits of Sanity With This Take on the...
A Maryland Squatter Walks Free — and Here's What Her Attorney Had to Say

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 10, 2026 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

"Squatter's rights" may be one of the most nonsensical, anti-property ideas to ever exist. In short, the concept says that if you simply live in a place long enough, you have a right to continue doing so — even if you don't own the property and even if you don't have the owner's approval to do so.

In Maryland, one prolific squatter has allegedly taken up residence in a $2.3 million mansion in Bethesda. Tamieka Goode was just released from jail, where she only spent 12 days. Neighbors of the bank-owned mansion are fed up, too.

Here's more:

Spotlight on Maryland reported in late January that Goode, a self-proclaimed “pro-se litigation coach,” finally received her day in court after nine months of legal maneuvering and repeatedly missing her scheduled hearing dates.

During a hearing break, Goode was asked by Spotlight on Maryland why she was living in the Bethesda mansion without authorization and whether she thought squatting was criminal.

“Get out of my face,” said Goode, outside of the L. Leonard Ruben District Court of Maryland.

Judge John C. Moffett found Goode guilty on all charges and sentenced her to a 90-day prison term to be served immediately. During the trial, the judge told Goode she had “some demented thoughts to justify” squatting.

Court records show Goode was released 11 days after her conviction from Montgomery County prison on Feb. 2. Goode posted a $5,000 cash appeal bond and retained attorney Alex J. Webster, III, with Maronick Law, to represent her in her future circuit court appearance.

Goode's attorney, Alex J. Webster, III, told Fox 5 Baltimore his client gamed the system. "Well, Miss Goode did her research,” Webster said. “She found out that a certain property was under the control of a certain group – there was a title issue."

Webster added, "Due to the title issue, she was able to assume the property under squatter’s rights."

So that's all it takes? You can just show up to a home you don't own, exploit loopholes in the system, and steal property? We don't have property rights if a squatter can take them so easily.

Legislatures need to act to change the laws. They won't, because the abolition of property rights is a goal of certain political classes in America.

Yes, they are.

Because we've created a culture where entitlement rules the day.

Yes, and only legislation can change this.

