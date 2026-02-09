Historic: U.S. Marks Ninth Month With Zero Releases at the Border

President Trump was elected to put an end to illegal immigration, after four years of the Biden administration letting millions of illegal immigrants flood our borders, overwhelm our social services, and commit violent crimes against Americans. But today, the U.S. marks a complete change from the failed policies of the Biden-era: we've gone nine consecutive months with zero releases at the border.

Historic 9th Straight Month of Zero Releases at the Borderhttps://t.co/BbxzCqRsOA — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 9, 2026

Here's more from DHS:

Today in Nogales, Arizona, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced that one year into the Trump administration, DHS and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are continuing to set new records for border security. Preliminary January data shows both CBP overall encounters and U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions remain at historic lows, with January marking the fourth consecutive month of declining border crossings. “In President Trump’s first year back in office, we have delivered the most secure border in American history – and we did so in the immediate aftermath of the worst border crisis in history,” said Secretary Noem. “President Trump’s leadership and bold action have given this country a secure border that keeps breaking historic records. January 2026 marked the fourth consecutive month of decline in the number of Border Patrol apprehensions at the southwest border, with just over 6,000, and the ninth month in a row that Border Patrol has released ZERO illegal aliens into the interior of the country.” “Our agents and officers are delivering unprecedented results, with border crossings and apprehensions at levels not seen in CBP history,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott. “The men and women of CBP are demonstrating the impact of effective enforcement and unwavering commitment, ensuring the safety and security of our nation’s borders every single day.”

DHS reports that last month had the lowest number of encounters in January, with just 34,631 nationwide. That's an 87 percent decrease from the previous administration, where the monthly average was 230,849 (from February 2021 to December 2024).

Total encounters with Border Patrol are down 12 percent from October 2024, with year-to-date total encounters at 126,234.

More news you will not hear from the mainstream media... Thanks to the leadership of @POTUS, we had the lowest border encounters ever for the month of January, and nine straight months of zero releases. This is a stark contrast compared to Joe Biden. — Rep. Stephanie Bice (@RepBice) February 5, 2026

There are also "historic" declines in apprehensions at the Southwest border. In January, there were 6,073 apprehensions, which is 93 percent lower than the monthly average from FY1992 to FY2024. The vast majority of apprehensions were single adults, and 71 percent were aliens from Mexico.

January marked the 9th straight month of zero releases at the border.



What the Biden administration insisted could not be done, the Trump administration is delivering in full force.https://t.co/6tjKlJ5P3g — Rep. Michael Cloud (@RepMichaelCloud) February 6, 2026

DHS also announced record drug seizures for the month of January. This includes the seizure of 816 pounds of fentanyl, 12,241 pounds of methamphetamine, 5,386 pounds of cocaine, and 17,639 pounds of marijuana.

This proves we didn't need new legislation. We just needed a new president to enforce our immigration laws.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

