A New Woke Euphemism for 'Women' Just Dropped

The Left, in their relentless pursuit of trans equality, have come up with some really interesting and offensive euphemisms for women.

Birthing person.

Persons who menstruate.

Inseminated persons.

Cervix-havers.

And now we've added a new one to the list: Partner with eggs.

New definition for women just dropped y'all.



Men, have you told the Partner With Eggs in your life how much you appreciate her? pic.twitter.com/M50icu8VB2 — The Heretical Liberal 🇨🇦 (@Rob_ThaBuilder) February 5, 2026

For the rest of us, we call those people "women."

Only a woman has eggs, and only a woman can get pregnant.

I call her my Partner with Two Dozen Eggs on her biweekly trip home from the farmers market. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) February 5, 2026

Put this on a Valentine's Card and see how that works out for you, fellas.

How anyone can argue that this isn't dehumanising language is beyond me. — Sinéad Watson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ImWatson91) February 5, 2026

It is absolutely dehumanizing language. The dehumanization is the point.

Notice it’s just women who get erased like this. It’s intentional. From one of the authors of this same article..notice male partner not partner with sperm. https://t.co/k4UEvSgYyr pic.twitter.com/J1hMWiqMy4 — Jael’s Mallet (@TentSpike) February 6, 2026

It's always the women who get erased. Just as in sports — we've never heard of a "trans man" demanding access to men's sports. ONly women are expected to make these sacrifices.

Regular reminder that this ideological zombie speech that now pollutes all institutional messaging is made in deference to *women pretending to be men* ("trans men") who need to erase women in language and law so that they can be affirmed as members of the sex they are not https://t.co/xpQ0aK9t8H — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) February 5, 2026

It's abusive, not inclusive. In fact, it's the exact opposite: it excludes women to appease men.

This is demeaning on so many levels I can’t even process them all https://t.co/Yy4W2BQTOP — Jenny Erikson-Hart (@JennyErikson) February 5, 2026

And not a single Leftist or Democrat will speak up and demand we stop using this anti-science, demeaning, and dehumanizing language.

