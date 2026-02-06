VIP
Tipsheet

A New Woke Euphemism for 'Women' Just Dropped

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 06, 2026 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Peter Morgan

The Left, in their relentless pursuit of trans equality, have come up with some really interesting and offensive euphemisms for women.

Birthing person.

Persons who menstruate.

Inseminated persons.

Cervix-havers.

And now we've added a new one to the list: Partner with eggs.

For the rest of us, we call those people "women."

Only a woman has eggs, and only a woman can get pregnant.

Put this on a Valentine's Card and see how that works out for you, fellas.

It is absolutely dehumanizing language. The dehumanization is the point.

It's always the women who get erased. Just as in sports — we've never heard of a "trans man" demanding access to men's sports. ONly women are expected to make these sacrifices.

It's abusive, not inclusive. In fact, it's the exact opposite: it excludes women to appease men.

And not a single Leftist or Democrat will speak up and demand we stop using this anti-science, demeaning, and dehumanizing language.

