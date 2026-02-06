VIP
Benghazi Terrorist Zubayr Al-Bakoush Is Now in U.S. Custody

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 06, 2026 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Ibrahim Alaguri, File

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel have announced the arrest of Zubayr Al-Bakoush, a suspect in the deadly 2012 terror attack on the U.S. compound in Benghazi. Al-Bakoush has been captured and extradited to America, where he will face charges.

Bondi made the announcement Friday morning.

"We have never forgotten those heroes, and we have never stopped seeking justice for that crime against our nation," Bondi said. "In fact, from day one, Kash and Dan would sit in meetings and say, 'We're going to get him.' And they did."

"Today, I am proud to announce that the FBI has arrested one of the key participants behind the Benghazi attack. Zubayr al-Bakoush landed at Andrews Air Force Base at 3 a.m., this morning," Bondi said. "He is in our custody. He was greeted by Director Patel and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro."

Patel warned the world that if an American is killed in an act of terrorism, the U.S. will hunt you down.

"I'm extremely thankful to the CIA and Director Ratcliffe, and our other law enforcement partners for making sure that the world knows that if you kill an American citizen in an act of terrorism, we will hunt you down," Patel said. "We will bring you to justice, and you will face justice here in America."

Four Americans were killed in the 2012 terror attack: Ambassador Chris Stevens, Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods, and Glen Doherty.

"This is a massive moment for the country and a clear message from President Trump’s administration that those who attack our service members will ultimately find American justice, no matter how long it takes," Patel wrote on X.

