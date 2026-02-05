Oh, Now Tim Walz Cares About Keeping Track of Kids

Hundreds of thousands of migrant children went missing during the Biden administration's watch. Those minors, many of them "unaccompanied," were of no concern to the Democratic Party for four years. Were they safe? Were they being abused or sex trafficked? The Biden administration, and Border Czar Kamala Harris, didn't know and didn't care.

In the first year of his administration, President Trump and his team located 25,000 of those children. Border Czar Tom Homan said many of those kids were, in fact, being sex trafficked. "Many were in sex trafficking. Many we found in forced labor—slavery. I mean forced to work ungodly hours, not going to school. And of course, not getting paid, being abused. So we rescued thousands of children and President Trump is committed—I’m committed—that we’re not gonna stop looking for these children until we find every single one of them," Homan said at the time. Unfortunately, at least 27 of them had died.

Tim Walz didn't utter a word.

But now he's demanding to know how many children are being detained by the Trump administration as part of its immigration enforcement.

Minnesota needs to know the number of children in federal detention, who they are, and where they’re being held. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 3, 2026

The faux concern is so transparent. Democrats will also cry about "separating families" during deportation efforts, then complain when children are deported with their parents.

Pick one, Lefties.

Start with us. We have zero — Quality Learing Center (@QualityLearing_) February 3, 2026

Heh.

Lemme see your tweet about this, you despicable hypocrite. You will go down in history as one of the most vile, corrupt, EVIL politicians of our time. pic.twitter.com/vPTsVX5SB9 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) February 4, 2026

Walz didn't say a thing.

You ran as Kamala Harris’ running mate.



Who lost over 300,000 children as the border czar, but keep tweeting through it, Tim. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 4, 2026

They didn't care about those children. They were a sacrifice Democrats were willing to make to import millions of new voters who would install Democrats into power permanently.

How many times did you demand a head count of children at Somali Learing centers that stole billions from Americans?



How many times did you demand a head count of the 320,000 children lost by the border czar you just ran for VP with?



Sit down you fat retard. https://t.co/HeYNVN6Kuy — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 4, 2026

He demanded that information exactly zero times.

Minnesota absolutely does not need to know the number of children actually enrolled in daycares in Minneapolis though https://t.co/9ojciXgAqa — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) February 4, 2026

That's (D)ifferent.

Tweets he didn’t send before January 20, 2025 https://t.co/em07HdSmf7 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 3, 2026

And tweets that will go away if a Democrat resumes the failed border policies of the Biden administration.

Democrats like Walz only care about children so long as they are political cudgels. For four years, hundreds of thousands of kids went missing at the border, and Walz joined the ticket with the woman responsible. He's never held Kamala accountable for her failures, but demands accountability from the Trump administration.

It's all performative nonsense.

