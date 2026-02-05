Oh, Lord, What Is Kamala Harris Announcing Today?
Tipsheet

Oh, Now Tim Walz Cares About Keeping Track of Kids

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 05, 2026 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

Hundreds of thousands of migrant children went missing during the Biden administration's watch. Those minors, many of them "unaccompanied," were of no concern to the Democratic Party for four years. Were they safe? Were they being abused or sex trafficked? The Biden administration, and Border Czar Kamala Harris, didn't know and didn't care.

In the first year of his administration, President Trump and his team located 25,000 of those children. Border Czar Tom Homan said many of those kids were, in fact, being sex trafficked. "Many were in sex trafficking. Many we found in forced labor—slavery. I mean forced to work ungodly hours, not going to school. And of course, not getting paid, being abused. So we rescued thousands of children and President Trump is committed—I’m committed—that we’re not gonna stop looking for these children until we find every single one of them," Homan said at the time. Unfortunately, at least 27 of them had died.

Tim Walz didn't utter a word.

But now he's demanding to know how many children are being detained by the Trump administration as part of its immigration enforcement.

The faux concern is so transparent. Democrats will also cry about "separating families" during deportation efforts, then complain when children are deported with their parents.

Pick one, Lefties.

Heh.

Walz didn't say a thing.

They didn't care about those children. They were a sacrifice Democrats were willing to make to import millions of new voters who would install Democrats into power permanently.

He demanded that information exactly zero times.

That's (D)ifferent.

And tweets that will go away if a Democrat resumes the failed border policies of the Biden administration.

Democrats like Walz only care about children so long as they are political cudgels. For four years, hundreds of thousands of kids went missing at the border, and Walz joined the ticket with the woman responsible. He's never held Kamala accountable for her failures, but demands accountability from the Trump administration.

It's all performative nonsense.

