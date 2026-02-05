Democrats Are Going to Melt Down After Trump Enacts This New Rule
Tipsheet

California School Board Member Loses It Over the Word 'Homeless'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 05, 2026 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Thiessen

There's one thing Democrats understand well, and that's the power of controlling the language. When you control what words mean and what people can say, you wield tremendous power over not only the narrative but those people, too. That's why the Left comes up with insulting euphemisms for women (e.g., "egg producer") to appease the trans activists, or demands the use of pronouns. It's also why they try to create new labels for things we already have established words for, like "homeless."

And when people don't conform to their language policing, the Left melts down. Like this California school board member, who is really concerned about the word "homeless."

Here's more:

The comments were made after Michael Berman, the assistant superintendent of educational services, presented a "Report on Student Achievement" which, at some point during the presentation, referred to a population of students as "homeless."

After a public comment period ended, Flynn made her remarks.

"One thing I would like to see updated is the word homeless to unhoused," Flynn said.

Another school board member interjected as Flynn spoke, saying that the term "homeless" is used in the state of California.

"I am personally offended by what was presented," Joy Flynn, the Vice President of PVUSD, says. "On so many different levels. One thing I would like to see updated is the word 'homeless' to 'unhoused.'"

"I'm not done," Flynn tells another member of the school board when the other woman interrupts her.

"That's the way our state of California, that's the language that they use, and that's their reporting," the other woman says.

"That doesn't mean that's the language that we have to use," Flynn replies.

It's nice that Flynn is personally offended and all, but her feelings really don't matter here. The state of California uses the word homeless, which means the same thing as unhoused, and no whining is going to change that reality.

The virtue signaling and performative nature of all this is their priority. Saving lives and actually ending homelessness requires work that the Left is not willing to do.

