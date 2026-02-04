You Won't Believe What Nancy Pelosi Told Don Lemon After His Arrest
We Now Know Whether ICE Will Show Up to the Super Bowl
Antisemitic Incidents Skyrocket on Mamdani's Watch
VIP
Media Critique of Firearm Industry Protection Bill Misses Major Point
Israeli-American Hostage Keith Siegel Reunites With His Wife at the White House, Thanks...
This Law Firm Says Singer's Admission of 'Stolen Land’ Gives Native American Tribe...
Comedian Ben Bankas Has Six Sold-Out Minnesota Shows Canceled Due to a Renee...
House Hearing Explodes as Rep. Meeks Shouts at Scott Bessent: 'Stop Covering for...
Mamdani Offers 'Free' Legal Help for Haitian TPS Holders
Warning Signs for Republicans in 2026
Attempted Trump Assassin Sentenced To Life Following Federal Trial
U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk Won’t Seek Reelection
VIP
Secret Service Sweeps Cities Nationwide To Shut Down EBT Skimming Fraud
Jury Nails Ex-NFL Player Who Allegedly Defrauded Medicare of Nearly $200M
Tipsheet

Miami's Democrat Mayor Just Admitted She's Undermining Immigration Laws

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 04, 2026 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Democrats have been putting up as much resistance as possible to President Trump's immigration agenda, creating chaos and making our communities less safe in the process. In Minneapolis, opposition to immigration enforcement has led to a surge in ICE agents in the city, and Leftists are using that as grounds to riot and block roads.

Advertisement

In places where governments and local law enforcement cooperate with ICE, there is no such chaos, but some Democrats just don't seem to care.

Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins is one of those, and she's bragging about putting up hurdles to immigration enforcement in her city by restricting the number of officers who can work with ICE. 

"The Governor issued a requirement that local municipalities cooperate with ICE, and many municipalities, including the city of Miami, before I became mayor, signed that agreement. It is very difficult to unwind," Higgins said, "it would take a vote of our city commission to do so. So, obviously, as mayor, I intend to comply with the law."

"So what we have done, in our 1,500-person police department, is we have trained three individuals who should ICE call, that are able to answer that call and work with them," Higgins said. "Obviously, we are going coply the law, but we are going to help beyond that."

Recommended

Maxine Waters Loses It During House Hearing, Smacked Down by Treasury Secretary Bessent Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RIOTS

Yes, it has. They will reflexively oppose everything that ICE does.

There needs to be consequences for not doing this.

We see what you did there.

As several Florida nurses have learned, the state is not to be trifled with on issues like this.

Advertisement

Under Florida's Constitution, the governor can suspend a mayor for malfeasance or neglect of duty. That suspension would allow the governor to name an interim mayor while the state Senate reviews the suspension. The Senate can reinstate the mayor or vote to permanently remove them.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe. 

Help us continue to report the truth about the DHS’s efforts to clean up America by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Maxine Waters Loses It During House Hearing, Smacked Down by Treasury Secretary Bessent Dmitri Bolt
This Law Firm Says Singer's Admission of 'Stolen Land’ Gives Native American Tribe Rightful Ownership Dmitri Bolt
You Won't Believe What Nancy Pelosi Told Don Lemon After His Arrest Jeff Charles
Jury Nails Ex-NFL Player Who Allegedly Defrauded Medicare of Nearly $200M Scott McClallen
We Now Know Whether ICE Will Show Up to the Super Bowl Jeff Charles
Comedian Ben Bankas Has Six Sold-Out Minnesota Shows Canceled Due to a Renee Good Joke Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Maxine Waters Loses It During House Hearing, Smacked Down by Treasury Secretary Bessent Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement