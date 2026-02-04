Miami's Democrat Mayor Just Admitted She's Undermining Immigration Laws

Democrats have been putting up as much resistance as possible to President Trump's immigration agenda, creating chaos and making our communities less safe in the process. In Minneapolis, opposition to immigration enforcement has led to a surge in ICE agents in the city, and Leftists are using that as grounds to riot and block roads.

In places where governments and local law enforcement cooperate with ICE, there is no such chaos, but some Democrats just don't seem to care.

Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins is one of those, and she's bragging about putting up hurdles to immigration enforcement in her city by restricting the number of officers who can work with ICE.

BREAKING - Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins is now bragging about being noncompliant with immigration law, permitting only 3 of the city’s 1,500 officers to work with ICE, as Florida citizens demand Governor Ron DeSantis remove her under his new law. pic.twitter.com/teIbuWiL6C — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) February 3, 2026

"The Governor issued a requirement that local municipalities cooperate with ICE, and many municipalities, including the city of Miami, before I became mayor, signed that agreement. It is very difficult to unwind," Higgins said, "it would take a vote of our city commission to do so. So, obviously, as mayor, I intend to comply with the law."

"So what we have done, in our 1,500-person police department, is we have trained three individuals who should ICE call, that are able to answer that call and work with them," Higgins said. "Obviously, we are going coply the law, but we are going to help beyond that."

This is the entire Democrat playbook. Resist Trump has become Resist ICE — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) February 3, 2026

Yes, it has. They will reflexively oppose everything that ICE does.

If you are a state in the USA, you have to follow federal law.



This is what the Civil War was fought over in the first place, 170 years ago, and we settled it.



Democrats continue to cause problems. This is simply what they do. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) February 3, 2026

There needs to be consequences for not doing this.

Why is it always the female mayors? Eileen Higgins, Michele Wu, Jacob Frey... — Walt (@WaltIsHereNow) February 3, 2026

We see what you did there.

Miami’s Democrat Mayor, Eileen Higgins, went on CBS to brag about not complying with federal immigration law and permitting just 3 of the city’s 1,500 officers to work with ICE.



Under Gov. DeSantis’s new law, the Mayor CAN be removed… Just sayin’pic.twitter.com/rcgst0TPHK — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) February 3, 2026

As several Florida nurses have learned, the state is not to be trifled with on issues like this.

Insurrectionist Democrat Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins brags about being noncompliant with federal immigration law, permitting only 3 of the city’s 1,500 officers to work with ICE! She should be removed as Mayor under the new law! pic.twitter.com/58weCDaO0Y — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) February 4, 2026

Under Florida's Constitution, the governor can suspend a mayor for malfeasance or neglect of duty. That suspension would allow the governor to name an interim mayor while the state Senate reviews the suspension. The Senate can reinstate the mayor or vote to permanently remove them.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe.

Editor's Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America's sovereignty and to keep our streets safe.