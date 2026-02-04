Nate Morris Surges Double Digits in the KY Senate Race After Backing of Elon Musk, Charlie Kirk

A new poll shows that Kentucky Senate candidate Nate Morris has surged in the Republican primary race, more than tripling his vote share. Morris is seeking to replace retiring Senator Mitch McConnell, in a race that will help determine which party controls the Senate and the future of the Trump administration.

Advertisement

This is very good news for Morris, who now leads over his opponents among voters who are familiar with all three candidates.

Fabrizio, Lee & Associates polled 800 likely Republican voters and found that not only has Morris taken the lead over his opponents among familiar voters, but his numbers and favorability have also both surged since August, with his favorable rating nearly tripling.

Morris has the backing of Elon Musk and was endorsed by Charlie Kirk, and Musk donated $10 million to Morris's campaign.

Why is @elonmusk back in the political donation game? @NateMorris told me last night how he secured Musk’s first big check of the 2026 election cycle and explained the mission behind it. pic.twitter.com/bhj26RAsdL — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 29, 2026

"Elon Musk is the smartest money in the world, and we had a terrific conversation, and I'm so grateful for his support," Morris said. "It's going to make all the difference in this race, in getting out our message."

"This race is a fight for so many things, but most importantly, this is a fight for Donald Trump's Republican party," Morris said. "We've had an outpouring of support from the MAGA community, going back to Charlie Kirk, who helped kick off our campaign."

"You know, we were Charlie's last endorsement, and I'm so grateful, and it's such a big honor and such a big responsibility," Morris continued. "We think about that every day." When voters are informed of Kirk's endorsement, Morris' support surges to 42 percent among Republican voters. Morris has also been endorsed by Turning Point Action, Sen. Bernie Moreno, Sen. Jim Banks, and others. He's also a close friend of Vice President J.D. Vance.

Morris has centered his campaign on supporting an immigration moratorium and deporting illegal immigrants.

"Elon Musk sees that we're in the fight of our life for this country, and we're in the fight of our life for Western civilization," Morris said. "I've called for a full moratorium on any new immigration coming into our country. We've got to send every illegal back, and the situation that we see going on in Minnesota, it all starts with illegal immigration. We've got to get so tough. We can't get tough enough."

NEW: KY Senate Poll from Tony Fabrizio shows Charlie Kirk & @elonmusk backed @NateMorris surging DOUBLE DIGITS and more than tripling his position on the ballot 👀



3 way ballot:

Cameron 31

Barr 24

Morris 21



With voters who have an opinion of all 3:

Morris 28

Cameron 26

Barr 25 pic.twitter.com/eWSGFa3hFP — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) February 4, 2026

Advertisement

The takeaway is simple: when voters know Nate Morris, they pick Nate Morris. With his numbers climbing, endorsements stacking up, and a Trump-aligned message that resonates with voters, the Kentucky GOP primary is no longer a two-man race. With outside backing from figures who dominate the Republican grassroots, growing name recognition, and a strong message, Morris is turning familiarity into support.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.