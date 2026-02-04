This Kansas State Representative Is Sad Republicans Are Protecting Women's Bathrooms

It's mind-boggling how Democrats, who claim to be the "Party of Women," go out of their way to marginalize and erase women in the name of advancing "trans rights." It's a bizarre hill to die on, and most of it is driven by the fact that Republicans oppose things like men in women's bathrooms.

But it's also clear that there are some true believers, those who really think that men can become women just because they say so, and that they have an obligation to defend the "rights" of these individuals.

Kansas state Rep. Lindsay Vaughn appears to be one of them, as she's really upset Republicans are protecting women and their safe spaces.

Kansas State Rep Lindsay Vaughn (D) has a meltdown while trying to hold back actual tears, because Republicans want to stop mentally ill males from using girl’s bathrooms



A vote for Democrats, is a vote for boys in girls bathrooms. pic.twitter.com/iSWIbsTVBq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 3, 2026

Vaughn posted a five-minute video to TikTok about the issue.

"I don't normally post these videos, but I felt compelled today," Vaugh said. "We just wrapped up in the judiciary committee in what was the most egregious abuse of our democratic legislative process that I have ever seen. The committee passed out House Bill 2426, which....makes it so that trans, intersex, and gender diverse people can't change the gender marker on their driver's license and birth certificates. It has to be their sex assigned at birth."

Oh, so reality. No one's sex is "assigned at birth." It's genetically coded and cannot be altered.

Vaughn called the legislation "terrible" and "harmful."

"Bob Lewis, a representative from Garden City, brought a massive balloon amendment, which is multiple pages long," Vaughn continued, "to turn this into a bathroom bill."

"His amendment essentially makes it so that people in government buildings have to use a bathroom that aligns with their sex assigned at birth," Vaughn said. "And not only that, but it makes it so that multiple occupancy private spaces cannot be unisex."

"In effect, this makes it impossible for trans people to use bathrooms in public spaces," Vaughn added.

No, it doesn't. They can use the bathroom that aligns with their biological sex.

"It is not just discrimination, it's beyond the pale, it's cruel," Vaughn said. "It's beyond words."

It is not beyond words. Women (and men) have a right to single-sex spaces, and women have the right to be safe from mentally ill men who think they're women.

Vaughn said the Republicans want to push their "bigoted agenda" into law, adding, "We can't let it happen."

The Kansas state legislature has large Republican majorities in both the House and Senate. The people of Kansas have already spoken by electing Republicans to pass legislation. They also have a veto-proof majority that could override Democratic Governor Laura Kelly.

